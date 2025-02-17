26 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1972

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the year a city came out to celebrate.

1972 will be remembered by a generation of Leeds United fans with a nostalgic smile after the Whites lifted the FA Cup for the first and only time. Thousands turned out for a city centre parade after the 1-0 victory against Arsenal at Wembley. The photo is one of 26 plucked from the YEP archive charting a 12 months to remember. Leeds city centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from the city suburbs including Harehills. Pudsey, Moortown and Kippax. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s - What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A city came out to celebrate in May 1972 as Leeds United paraded winning the FA Cup.

1. Leeds United

A city came out to celebrate in May 1972 as Leeds United paraded winning the FA Cup. | YPN Photo: YPN

A busy Duncan Street pictured in July 1972.

2. Leeds city centre

A busy Duncan Street pictured in July 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Cricketers Arms at Seacroft in July 1972.

3. Seacroft

The Cricketers Arms at Seacroft in July 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

A new shopping precinct in Kirkgate running from Briggate in June 1972.

4. Leeds city centre

A new shopping precinct in Kirkgate running from Briggate in June 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

A block of four back-to-back properties on Primrose Place pictured in February 1972. On the end of the row are outside toilets. On the right edge, Burton Row is just visible.

5. Hunslet

A block of four back-to-back properties on Primrose Place pictured in February 1972. On the end of the row are outside toilets. On the right edge, Burton Row is just visible. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Firefighters battle a blaze behind the Scarborough Public House in June 1972.

6. Leeds city centre

Firefighters battle a blaze behind the Scarborough Public House in June 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

