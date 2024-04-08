26 of the best colour photos take you back to Leeds in 1992

These photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1990s - in glorious colour.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

They take you back to 1992, a year during which two city institutions of retail were celebrating their 60th anniversary. It was a 12 months during which a city basked in the glory of its football team sitting on the summit of domestic football. These photos feature city centre memories before taking you around the suburbs with Holbeck, Woodhouse, Meanwood and Guiseley all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

A view looking on to the Norwich Union building on Junction of Infirmary Street with Park Row. The building was demolished in 1995 and replaced by no 1 City Square.

1. Leeds city centre

A view looking on to the Norwich Union building on Junction of Infirmary Street with Park Row. The building was demolished in 1995 and replaced by no 1 City Square. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Leeds Permanent Society building at Lovell Park. The Leeds Permanent merged with the Halifax on 1st August 1995 to become Halifax Bank.

2. Leeds city centre

Leeds Permanent Society building at Lovell Park. The Leeds Permanent merged with the Halifax on 1st August 1995 to become Halifax Bank. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A rear view of Old Bank Club, now demolished, used to stand on top of Cavalier Hill. Mount St Mary's High School can be seen in the background. A man with his dog are walking across the field.

3. Richmond Hill

A rear view of Old Bank Club, now demolished, used to stand on top of Cavalier Hill. Mount St Mary's High School can be seen in the background. A man with his dog are walking across the field. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Leeds Lock with Leeds Dam weir to the left.

4. Leeds city centre

Leeds Lock with Leeds Dam weir to the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Did you drink here back in the day? The Cobourg on the corner of Claypit Lane and Woodhouse Lane.

5. Leeds city centre

Did you drink here back in the day? The Cobourg on the corner of Claypit Lane and Woodhouse Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking along Globe Road on to the largest of the Italianate Towers known as the Giotto Tower.

6. Holbeck

A view looking along Globe Road on to the largest of the Italianate Towers known as the Giotto Tower. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

