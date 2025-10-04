26 obdurate photos take you back to Leeds in October 1996

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

These wonderful photos showcase 31 days in the life of your Leeds in the mid-autumn of 1996.

October was a month to remember especially for 24-year-old Fay Atkinson who failed her driving test because she stopped instead of running over a squirrel. Elsewhere there were ghostly goings on in a city centre yard while a primary school showcased its diversity and inclusivity. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Leeds home in the mid-1990s.

Fay Atkinson who failed her driving test because she stopped instead of running over a squirrel.

1. October 1996

Fay Atkinson who failed her driving test because she stopped instead of running over a squirrel. | Ross Parry Photo: Ross Parry

Pupils from 17 nations at Blenheim Primary School.

2. Woodhouse

Pupils from 17 nations at Blenheim Primary School. | YPN Photo: YPN

Kirkstall Abbey became a catwalk for top BBC fashion programme, The Clothes Show. Pictured are models Dawn Leak (left) and Rebecca Mader before filming.

3. Kirkstall Abbey

Kirkstall Abbey became a catwalk for top BBC fashion programme, The Clothes Show. Pictured are models Dawn Leak (left) and Rebecca Mader before filming. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Troubled skies approaching the Cow and Calf Rocks.

4. Ilkley Moor

Troubled skies approaching the Cow and Calf Rocks. | Pauline Wilkinson Photo: Pauline Wilkinson

This is Simon Daniels who had his forehead signed by Leeds United striker Tony Yeboah while visiting Elland Road. He is pictured in class at Ebor Gardens Primary School.

5. Burmantofts

This is Simon Daniels who had his forehead signed by Leeds United striker Tony Yeboah while visiting Elland Road. He is pictured in class at Ebor Gardens Primary School. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

The new 'Ka' from Ford arrives at Benfield Ford on Kirkstall Road. It was craned in on site by Mike Phillips, Benfield Ford's general manager.

6. Kirkstall Road

The new 'Ka' from Ford arrives at Benfield Ford on Kirkstall Road. It was craned in on site by Mike Phillips, Benfield Ford's general manager. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Related topics:Leeds
