26 amazing photos take you back to Aireborough in 1998

Published 17th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

These amazing photo chart a year in the life of Aireborough and its residents at the end of the 1990s.

These amazing photo chart a year in the life of Aireborough and its residents at the end of the 1990s.

Yeadon and Guiseley and Rawdon are all featured in this round-up of memories from 1998. Landmarks, shops, pubs and sport teams are all in focus over the course of 12 months to remember.

1. Guiseley

Did you enjoy a coke float and much more here back in the day? The Damn Yankee pictured in June 1998. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Yeadon

Yeadon CC of the Bradford League pictured in May 1998. Back row, from left, are Jonathan Carey, Kevin Gilks, Daren Smith, Andy Wood, Gary Hodgson and Neil Elvidge. Front row, from left, are Craig Thornton, Richard Machell, Damon Gormley, Keiron Hanogue and Naeem Khan. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

3. Guiseley

Chelsea Flower Show winner Karen Lamb at her florists in Guiseley. She is pictured in June 1998. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

4. Rawdon

Your YEP visited film fanatic David Ryder at his home in October 1998 where she showed off some of his film posters. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

5. Guiseley

Pupils from Guiseley School visited the Railway Museum in York in July 1998 to compete in the North and West Yorkshire regional final of the Young Engineers for Britain competition. Pictured are eight of the competitors with some of their winning projects. Back row, from left, are Joanne Boardman, Anna Lennox and Lisa Boucher. Middle row, from left, are Calum Kennedy and Matthew Gamble. Front row, from left, are Edward Midgley, Billy Soloman and James Walker. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

6. Rawdon

This is Rawdon's own Danielle Morrison pictured in July 1998. She was in training for the 2000 Paralympics being hosted in Sydney, Australia. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

