25 wonderful photos take you back to Wetherby in the 1990s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:32 BST

These wonderful photos showcase the quirky and the quaint as they celebrate a decade in the life of Wetherby during the 1990s.

They feature local landmarks as well as shops, pubs and restaurants which will be familiar to a generation of residents who lived in the market town during the decade.

An amazed PC John Knowles looks at the latest edition to the Wetherby Police Station in April 1998 - a replica Police Box, already dubbed the 'Tardis'. The Police Box was to be used in the force campaign of crime prevention, and was hoped to be a talking point around the town.

An amazed PC John Knowles looks at the latest edition to the Wetherby Police Station in April 1998 - a replica Police Box, already dubbed the 'Tardis'. The Police Box was to be used in the force campaign of crime prevention, and was hoped to be a talking point around the town. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

Pupils at St Josephs RC Primary are pictured busy working on an English project in February 1999.

Pupils at St Josephs RC Primary are pictured busy working on an English project in February 1999. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

HRH The Princess Royal is led by a prison officer onto D Wing at HMP Wealstun at Wetherby in April 1998.

HRH The Princess Royal is led by a prison officer onto D Wing at HMP Wealstun at Wetherby in April 1998. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? La Locanda restaurant on Westgate pictured in September 1996.

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? La Locanda restaurant on Westgate pictured in September 1996. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Garden sculpture in the shape of a figure riding a horse was enjoyed by motorists as they approached the A1-A58 roundabout into Wetherby in May 1999.

Garden sculpture in the shape of a figure riding a horse was enjoyed by motorists as they approached the A1-A58 roundabout into Wetherby in May 1999. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Model Heather Mills pictured with an artificial limb at Wetherby Young Offenders Institution in December 1997. She is watched by Prison Officer George Bryant.

Model Heather Mills pictured with an artificial limb at Wetherby Young Offenders Institution in December 1997. She is watched by Prison Officer George Bryant. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

