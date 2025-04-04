25 wonderful photos take you back to Wetherby in the 1990s

1. Wetherby in the 1990s
An amazed PC John Knowles looks at the latest edition to the Wetherby Police Station in April 1998 - a replica Police Box, already dubbed the 'Tardis'. The Police Box was to be used in the force campaign of crime prevention, and was hoped to be a talking point around the town. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight
Pupils at St Josephs RC Primary are pictured busy working on an English project in February 1999. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
HRH The Princess Royal is led by a prison officer onto D Wing at HMP Wealstun at Wetherby in April 1998. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? La Locanda restaurant on Westgate pictured in September 1996. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
Garden sculpture in the shape of a figure riding a horse was enjoyed by motorists as they approached the A1-A58 roundabout into Wetherby in May 1999. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
Model Heather Mills pictured with an artificial limb at Wetherby Young Offenders Institution in December 1997. She is watched by Prison Officer George Bryant. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
