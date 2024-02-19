25 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1985

The old rate office in the city centre was affected by plans to build a new magistrates court complex while the future of Leeds City Station's once magnificent north concourse was unclear. This was 1985, a year which also saw plans unveiled to close the junior pool at Leeds International Pool with a major change of use. These 25 photos chart the year in the life of your city and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook