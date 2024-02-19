25 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1985

The old rate office in the city centre was affected by plans to build a new magistrates court complex while the future of Leeds City Station's once magnificent north concourse was unclear. This was 1985, a year which also saw plans unveiled to close the junior pool at Leeds International Pool with a major change of use. These 25 photos chart the year in the life of your city and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre
Looking north up Calverley Street showing the junction with Alexander Street on the right. Just beyond this, the edge of the Education Offices can be seen. In the background are the Brotherton Wing of Leeds General Infirmary and buildings of Leeds Polytechnic. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
The old rate office in Park Lane which was facing an uncertain future. The vacant building, briefly occupied by squatters in 1984, was affected by plans to build a new magistrates courts complex over the next decade. "It is being considered as part of the new complex," said a Leeds City Council spokesman in May 1985. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
The future of Leeds City Station's north concourse was in the balance in April 1985. Trust House Forte, who owned the neighbouring Queens Hotel, wanted to turn it into an exclusive car park for its customers -- but Leeds planners opposed the move. Photo: YPN
4. Leeds city centre
The junior pool at Leeds International Pool was earmarked for closure in September 1985. The pool was due to be covered with a sprung floor, for use by the Yorkshire Dance Centre, and schoolchildren who use the pool and will take their swimming classes at local sports centres. Photo: YPN
5. Richmond Hill
Leeds City Libraries' contingent of Mobile Libraries, parked in the yard outside the old library headquarters on York Road. The headquarters were based in the former York Road Branch Library and Public Baths building, seen on the right. Each mobile was staffed at the time by a driver and an assistant, seen pictured here outside their vans. The area in the foreground is now taken up by Great Clothes. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Woodhouse
Looking south along Christopher Road towards Woodhouse Street in an area of red brick terraced housing. Streets leading off include Back Glossop Street, Glossop Street and Beulah View on the left and Cross Quarry Street on the right. St. Mark's Church is visible in the distance. Pictured in August 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net