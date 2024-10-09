Tireless charity worker Danny Freeman was captured on camera by a YEP photographer at his usual fundraising spot outside Marks & Spencer. The year was 1998 and Leeds city centre was buzzing thanks to a series of events throughout the year including February's Valentine's Fair, August's Rhythms of the City festival, and November's Christmas lights switch-on. READ MORE: 22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
25 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1998
This face will be familiar to thousands of city centre shoppers.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.