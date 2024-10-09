25 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1998

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:46 BST

This face will be familiar to thousands of city centre shoppers.

Tireless charity worker Danny Freeman was captured on camera by a YEP photographer at his usual fundraising spot outside Marks & Spencer. The year was 1998 and Leeds city centre was buzzing thanks to a series of events throughout the year including February's Valentine's Fair, August's Rhythms of the City festival, and November's Christmas lights switch-on. READ MORE: 22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds city centre in 1998.

1. Leeds city centre

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds city centre in 1998. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
The Rotunda at Eastgate roundabout in April 1998.

2. Leeds city centre

The Rotunda at Eastgate roundabout in April 1998. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Inside the city centre's new bar on the block. Rat & Parrot opened in April 1998. Pictured is general manager Pip White.

3. Leeds city centre

Inside the city centre's new bar on the block. Rat & Parrot opened in April 1998. Pictured is general manager Pip White. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Cafe Rouge opened in Leeds city centre. Pictured is Philip Coyle, regional director of Whitbread, admiring the new surroundings.

4. Leeds city centre

Cafe Rouge opened in Leeds city centre. Pictured is Philip Coyle, regional director of Whitbread, admiring the new surroundings. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This is Cheb Huray who entertained city centre shoppers as part of the Rhythms of the City festival in August 1998.

5. Leeds city centre

This is Cheb Huray who entertained city centre shoppers as part of the Rhythms of the City festival in August 1998. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
YEP restaurant critic Oliver visited Est Est Est in September 1998.

6. Leeds city centre

YEP restaurant critic Oliver visited Est Est Est in September 1998. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice