24 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds in 1962

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of your Leeds in the early 1960s.

They turn back the clock to 1962 and bring into focus a fantastic 12 months of memories from the city centre and the suburbs including Kirkstall, Morley and Weetwood. It was a year that Leeds United hailed the return of a club legend after a stint in Italy and comedy royalty tied the knot with his Menston bride. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Vicar Lane towards Eastgate in August 1962.

1. Leeds city centre

Vicar Lane towards Eastgate in August 1962.

New York Road from Quarry Hill Flats in August 1962.

2. Leeds city centre

New York Road from Quarry Hill Flats in August 1962.

A view up The Headrow showing the new Schofields store.

3. Leeds city centre

A view up The Headrow showing the new Schofields store.

Boar Lane looking towards the Corn Exchange from the Griffin Hotel in August 1962. On the left is the Kee Hong Chinese Restaurant.

4. Leeds in 1962

Boar Lane looking towards the Corn Exchange from the Griffin Hotel in August 1962. On the left is the Kee Hong Chinese Restaurant.

Dr. R. M. Holman vaccinates Sister D. Bradley against smallpox at St. James Hospital. Staff in Leeds hospitals were vaccinated as a precautionary measure.

5. Leeds city centre

Dr. R. M. Holman vaccinates Sister D. Bradley against smallpox at St. James Hospital. Staff in Leeds hospitals were vaccinated as a precautionary measure.

Shoppers at Thrift Stores pictured in May 1962.

6. Kirkstall

Shoppers at Thrift Stores pictured in May 1962.

