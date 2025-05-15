This is the window of a Tesco's store in Leeds in September 1968. It is one of 28 photos charting the year in the life of your city and its residents. It was a 12 months which saw Leeds go all LS thanks to the introduction of postcodes, the opening of a new look terminal at Leeds and Bradford Airport, construction work continuing on the Inner Ring Road as well as Wembley glory for both Leeds United and Leeds RL. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
24 of the best photos to take you back to Leeds in 1968
It was the year supermarket shopping was well-established but prices have changed.
1 / 5