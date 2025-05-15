24 of the best photos to take you back to Leeds in 1968

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the year supermarket shopping was well-established but prices have changed.

This is the window of a Tesco's store in Leeds in September 1968. It is one of 28 photos charting the year in the life of your city and its residents. It was a 12 months which saw Leeds go all LS thanks to the introduction of postcodes, the opening of a new look terminal at Leeds and Bradford Airport, construction work continuing on the Inner Ring Road as well as Wembley glory for both Leeds United and Leeds RL. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember these prices?

1. Leeds in 1968

Do you remember these prices? | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Young Enrico Tomasso greets Louis Armstrong at Leeds Bradford Airport with a tune on his trumpet - and the great Satchmo listens critically. Louis Armstrong and the All Stars were appearing at Batley Variety Club.

2. Leeds Bradford Airport

Young Enrico Tomasso greets Louis Armstrong at Leeds Bradford Airport with a tune on his trumpet - and the great Satchmo listens critically. Louis Armstrong and the All Stars were appearing at Batley Variety Club. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Inner Ring Road under construction near Clay Pit Lane. A flyover and an off-ramp are visible in the distance.

3. Leeds city centre

The Inner Ring Road under construction near Clay Pit Lane. A flyover and an off-ramp are visible in the distance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
This is trader Moya Underwood, surrounded by imported food on Kirkgate Market

4. Leeds city centre

This is trader Moya Underwood, surrounded by imported food on Kirkgate Market | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The swing bridge on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Rodley in September 1968.

5. Rodley

The swing bridge on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Rodley in September 1968. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A section of the Inner Ring Road, under construction, near the north end of New Briggate.

6. Leeds city centre

A section of the Inner Ring Road, under construction, near the north end of New Briggate. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice