24 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1994

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

This gallery aims to pack a punch as it celebrates a year in the life of Leeds in the mid-1990s.

It starts inside the ring with boxer Henry Wharton who was busy preparing to challenge Nigel Benn for the WBC super middleweight title. This was 1994, a 12 months which also saw high-profile names from the entertainment world including Danny La Rue sign a petition calling on council chiefs to fund the refurbishment of the City Varieties. City centre landmarks are in focus before the photos head out to the suburbs with Farsley, Crossgates, Swillington and Sherburn-in-Elmet all featured as well as Leeds United and Leeds RL memories. READ MORE: 34 loved and lost Leeds nightclubs you visited back in the day LOVE LEEDS? L;OVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds boxer Henry Wharton was hard at work in the gym in February 1994 ahead of his latest bout.

1. Leeds

Leeds boxer Henry Wharton was hard at work in the gym in February 1994 ahead of his latest bout. | YPN Photo: YPN

These Leeds Grammar School pupils were walking tall in January 1994. Over the last seven years they had raised nearly £100,000 from sponsored walks.

2. Headingley

These Leeds Grammar School pupils were walking tall in January 1994. Over the last seven years they had raised nearly £100,000 from sponsored walks. | YPN Photo: YPN

One of the star attractions of Leeds's St. Valentine's Fair in February 1994 was being put in the car park behind the Civic Hall. Workmen moved onto site to set up the 140ft high Liberty Wheel.

3. Leeds city centre

One of the star attractions of Leeds's St. Valentine's Fair in February 1994 was being put in the car park behind the Civic Hall. Workmen moved onto site to set up the 140ft high Liberty Wheel. | YPN Photo: YPN

Mainly oak and birch were being thinned at Middleton Woods in February 1994 to create a Forest of Leeds, with 50,000 saplings bound for Middleton, Belle Isle, Temple Newsam, Hunslet and Woodlesford.

4. Middleton

Mainly oak and birch were being thinned at Middleton Woods in February 1994 to create a Forest of Leeds, with 50,000 saplings bound for Middleton, Belle Isle, Temple Newsam, Hunslet and Woodlesford. | YPN Photo: YPN

Leeds RL celebrate their Silk Cut Challenge Cup semi-final win against St. Helens in March 1994. Pictured, left to right, are Jason Donohue, Richie Eyres, Neil Harmon, Alan Tait, Gary Rose, Ellery Hanley and Gary Mercer.

5. Leeds RL

Leeds RL celebrate their Silk Cut Challenge Cup semi-final win against St. Helens in March 1994. Pictured, left to right, are Jason Donohue, Richie Eyres, Neil Harmon, Alan Tait, Gary Rose, Ellery Hanley and Gary Mercer. | YPN Photo: YPN

Five pubs were given Grade II listed status in April 1994 on the recommendation of English Heritage. They were The Rising Sun, pictured, The Cardigan Arms, The Adelphi, The Kings Arms and The Pack Horse.

6. Kirkstall

Five pubs were given Grade II listed status in April 1994 on the recommendation of English Heritage. They were The Rising Sun, pictured, The Cardigan Arms, The Adelphi, The Kings Arms and The Pack Horse. | YPN Photo: YPN

