West Leeds: 24 ace photos take you back to Armley in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 16:30 GMT

Good news kicks off this photo gallery celebrating a decade in the life of Armley.

Syndicate leader Eileen Johnson pours the drinks for her colleagues at M & E Johnson in Armley after they scooped £102,601 on The National Lottery. It was a slice of good fortune which Armley and its residents enjoyed during the 1990s. Other 'good news' during the decade included asbestos campaigner June Hancock winning her legal fight and St Bartholomew's Church being awarded £300,000 to fund repairs. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, also feature familiar faces as well as shops and pubs you may remember. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these memories of Armley in the 1990s.

1. Armley in the 1990s

Enjoy these memories of Armley in the 1990s. | YPN Photo: YPN

Lottery syndicate winners from M & E Johnson celebrate with bubbly after scooping £102,601 on The National Lottery.

2. Armley in the 1990s

Lottery syndicate winners from M & E Johnson celebrate with bubbly after scooping £102,601 on The National Lottery. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

A smilingJune Hancock walks through the streets of Armley close to the former J.W.Roberts asbestos factory after receiving news of her court victory in April 1996 .

3. Armley in the 1990s

A smilingJune Hancock walks through the streets of Armley close to the former J.W.Roberts asbestos factory after receiving news of her court victory in April 1996 . | YPN Photo: YPN

Pictured is Revered Timothy Lipscomb, vicar of St Bartholomew's, after hearing in April 1998 his church was to receive more than £300,000 from the Lottery Heritage Fund for repairs.

4. Armley in the 1990s

Pictured is Revered Timothy Lipscomb, vicar of St Bartholomew's, after hearing in April 1998 his church was to receive more than £300,000 from the Lottery Heritage Fund for repairs. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

St Bartholomew's Primary pupils Victoria Lancashire, goalkeeper Stephanie Burn and Claire Warren were members of the school's girls football team. They are pictured in October 1999.

5. Armley in the 1990s

St Bartholomew's Primary pupils Victoria Lancashire, goalkeeper Stephanie Burn and Claire Warren were members of the school's girls football team. They are pictured in October 1999. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

Joan Sanderson with some of the pupils of Castleton Primary in December 1995. She was retiring after 33 years at the school.

6. Armley in the 1990s

Joan Sanderson with some of the pupils of Castleton Primary in December 1995. She was retiring after 33 years at the school. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

