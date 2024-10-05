Syndicate leader Eileen Johnson pours the drinks for her colleagues at M & E Johnson in Armley after they scooped £102,601 on The National Lottery. It was a slice of good fortune which Armley and its residents enjoyed during the 1990s. Other 'good news' during the decade included asbestos campaigner June Hancock winning her legal fight and St Bartholomew's Church being awarded £300,000 to fund repairs. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, also feature familiar faces as well as shops and pubs you may remember. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Armley in the 1990s
Enjoy these memories of Armley in the 1990s. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Armley in the 1990s
Lottery syndicate winners from M & E Johnson celebrate with bubbly after scooping £102,601 on The National Lottery. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Armley in the 1990s
A smilingJune Hancock walks through the streets of Armley close to the former J.W.Roberts asbestos factory after receiving news of her court victory in April 1996 . | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Armley in the 1990s
Pictured is Revered Timothy Lipscomb, vicar of St Bartholomew's, after hearing in April 1998 his church was to receive more than £300,000 from the Lottery Heritage Fund for repairs. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Armley in the 1990s
St Bartholomew's Primary pupils Victoria Lancashire, goalkeeper Stephanie Burn and Claire Warren were members of the school's girls football team. They are pictured in October 1999. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols
6. Armley in the 1990s
Joan Sanderson with some of the pupils of Castleton Primary in December 1995. She was retiring after 33 years at the school. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
