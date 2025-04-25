23 photos that made the news in Leeds city centre in 2007

It was the year hop-on tuk tuks were the latest city centre mode of transport.

2007 proved to be a 12 months when the issue of city centre congestion and how to solve it proved a talking point among residents and policy-makers. It was also a year flooding brought chaos to LS1 and beyond and the city centre welcomed a raft of new openings and celebrity visits. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the post-2000s. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Flooding brought chaos to Leeds city centre in June 2007. Pictured is a resident makes his way to his apartment next to the River Aire.

These residents of Crown Street Building on Cloth Hall Street were up in arms overa proposal for a night club with a 1,000 persons capacity in the building where they live. Pictured, at the front from left, are Deed Peters, Fraser Stride, Joanne Lee with other residents in the background.

People queue to snap up Kaiser Chiefs tickets which went on sale at Crash Records in December 2007.

The issue of city centre congestion proved a talking point during 2007.

The first plaque in commemoration of the WW2 Normandy veterans was unveiled in the memorial gardens on Merrion Street in October 2007. Pictured next to the plaque is Madge Farr, secretary of the Normandy Veterans Association with national chairman Eddie Slater.

