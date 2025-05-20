23 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds in 2006

It was the year Leeds's cityscape changed forever as a new skyscraper emerged to dominate the skyline.

Leeds and its residents watched throughout 2006 as work on Bridgewater Place was completed making it the tallest building in Yorkshire. The office and residential skyscraper, nicknamed The Dalek, visible at up to 25 miles from most areas. It was also a 12 months which featured a raft of new openings in the city centre - from restaurants through to small retail convenience stores all keen to cash in on a new generation of city dwellers. Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of Leeds. Is this a city you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2006. This is the view from the top of Bridgewater Place. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Leeds United

3. Leeds city centre

These music fans were left raging after Pete Doherty and Babyshambles failed to show up to perform at The Cockpit in January 2006. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Roundhay Road

April 2006 and the former Astoria Ballroom in Roundhay Road was slowly disappearing as the demolition men moved in. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

5. Nicola Adams

Boxer Nicola Adams is pictured with her third ABA trophy in June 2006. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds city centre

Ian Randall with his sculpture entitled Steeped Vessels is fixed into position at Brewery Wharf in February 2006. | YPN Photo: YPN

