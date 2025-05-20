Leeds and its residents watched throughout 2006 as work on Bridgewater Place was completed making it the tallest building in Yorkshire. The office and residential skyscraper, nicknamed The Dalek, visible at up to 25 miles from most areas. It was also a 12 months which featured a raft of new openings in the city centre - from restaurants through to small retail convenience stores all keen to cash in on a new generation of city dwellers. Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of Leeds. Is this a city you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia