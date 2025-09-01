23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2000

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

This wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds and its residents at the dawn of a new millennium - the year 2000.

It was a 12 months which featured Leeds United hit the back of the net with the opening of a new superstore in the city centre much to delight of the fanbase. The Leeds Tapestry, a community arts project to celebrate the millennium went on show to the public and a new city centre fountain left people gushing with pride. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase city centre landmarks as well as memories from around the suburbs with Armley, Headingley, Moortown and Thorner in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Coronation Street star Liz Dawn officially opens the Leeds United superstore on Albion Street in November 2000. She is pictured with Nigel Martyn, left, and Jonathan Woodgate. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

2. Leeds city centre

The Leeds Tapestry on display at Leeds City Station in October 2000. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

3. Leeds city centre

The new fountain on the roundabout at the bottom of Eastgate after its' official switch on in January 2000. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Leeds city centre

Commuter Barbara Atkinson had a lucky escape after she found herself trapped in her car in the flooded underpass of the West Street car park in October 2000. | Andy Manning Photo: Andy Manning

5. Moortown

June 2000 and Mark James studies a Leeds Civic Trust blue plaque commemorating the 1929 Ryder Cup match between the USA and GB at Moortown Golf Club. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

6. Leeds

Were you watching At Home With The Braithwaites in January 2000? Set in Leeds it explored the hidden secrets lurking beneath the surface of an 'ordinary' family. | Third Party Photo: Third Party

