23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1995

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Leeds in 1995 is the focus of this wonderful gallery charting a year in the life of your city.

It was a 12 months which saw shoppers spoilt for choice when it came to getting their retail fix. The latest addition of the retail offering was Craft Arcade, a treasure trove of unusual, intriguing shops found at Granary Wharf, an impressive piece of Leeds’s transport history. It was a year of changes and challenges as well as fun and fundraising. City centre landmarks are featured among these 24 photos as well as memories from around the suburbs with Morley, Rodley, Tadcaster, Drighlington and Harehills all featured. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds in 1995 is the focus of this photo gallery of memories.

1. Leeds city centre

Leeds in 1995 is the focus of this photo gallery of memories. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Granary Wharf was an impressive part of Leeds's transport history. By 1995 it was home to a variety of leisure activities and the Arches Craft Arcade, a treasure trove of intriguing shops.

2. Leeds city centre

Granary Wharf was an impressive part of Leeds's transport history. By 1995 it was home to a variety of leisure activities and the Arches Craft Arcade, a treasure trove of intriguing shops. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The 'hole in the wall' occupied by National Express Coach Station in October 1995 which was set to be replaced by Springfield House.

3. Leeds city centre

The 'hole in the wall' occupied by National Express Coach Station in October 1995 which was set to be replaced by Springfield House. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A student and pupil at work in the Computer Studies department at Park Lane College in August 1995. The course was scheduled around school hours to help mums and was there was a college creche catering for children aged between two and five.

4. Leeds city centre

A student and pupil at work in the Computer Studies department at Park Lane College in August 1995. The course was scheduled around school hours to help mums and was there was a college creche catering for children aged between two and five. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A busy Commercial Street in January 1995.

5. Leeds city centre

A busy Commercial Street in January 1995. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Municipal Buildings on The Headrow, which at the time housed the Central Library and City Museum and also Stumps public house in the basement.

6. Leeds city centre

The Municipal Buildings on The Headrow, which at the time housed the Central Library and City Museum and also Stumps public house in the basement. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice