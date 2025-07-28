It was a 12 months which saw shoppers spoilt for choice when it came to getting their retail fix. The latest addition of the retail offering was Craft Arcade, a treasure trove of unusual, intriguing shops found at Granary Wharf, an impressive piece of Leeds’s transport history. It was a year of changes and challenges as well as fun and fundraising. City centre landmarks are featured among these 24 photos as well as memories from around the suburbs with Morley, Rodley, Tadcaster, Drighlington and Harehills all featured. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Leeds in 1995 is the focus of this photo gallery of memories. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
Granary Wharf was an impressive part of Leeds's transport history. By 1995 it was home to a variety of leisure activities and the Arches Craft Arcade, a treasure trove of intriguing shops. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
The 'hole in the wall' occupied by National Express Coach Station in October 1995 which was set to be replaced by Springfield House. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Leeds city centre
A student and pupil at work in the Computer Studies department at Park Lane College in August 1995. The course was scheduled around school hours to help mums and was there was a college creche catering for children aged between two and five. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Leeds city centre
A busy Commercial Street in January 1995. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Leeds city centre
The Municipal Buildings on The Headrow, which at the time housed the Central Library and City Museum and also Stumps public house in the basement. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
