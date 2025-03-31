23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1978

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 31st Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the year valuable sculptures in Leeds city centre were protected from erosion by a special grant.

It was the year valuable sculptures in Leeds city centre were protected from erosion by a special grant.

The bequest from the Foundation for Bronze Studies, came after a particularly severe winter and rainy summer. More than £25,000 had been paid out to protect the famous nymphs in City Square. Experts claimed the rain was gradually washing away the bronze coating. Special polymer-coated umbrellas put up over the statues brought howls of complaints from environmental groups and taxpayers. This was 1978 and the photo is one of 23 charting the year in the life of Leeds and its residents. Other city centre landmarks are also in focus as well as memories from the suburbs including Harehills, Woodhouse, Otley, Pudsey and Ilkley.

A nymph on City Square in July 1978.

1. Leeds city centre

A nymph on City Square in July 1978. | Tim Clayton Photo: Tim Clayton

An example of the 'hazards' drivers and pedestrians faced at the lower end of Albion Street in February 1978.

2. Leeds city centre

An example of the 'hazards' drivers and pedestrians faced at the lower end of Albion Street in February 1978. | YPN Photo: YPN

Hilda Thackray hard at work in a part of Leeds International Pool most people don't see in January 1978.. the laundry.

3. Leeds city centre

Hilda Thackray hard at work in a part of Leeds International Pool most people don't see in January 1978.. the laundry. | YPN Photo: YPN

This springtime view of Woodhouse Square was taken from a window of property on Claremont Avenue. The view looks left across the Inner Ring Road and Great George Street. The conical tower far left and red brick building belongs to the former Centaur Clothing Factory.

4. Woodhouse

This springtime view of Woodhouse Square was taken from a window of property on Claremont Avenue. The view looks left across the Inner Ring Road and Great George Street. The conical tower far left and red brick building belongs to the former Centaur Clothing Factory. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane.

5. Pudsey

Pudsey Town Centre with Pudsey Town Hall in the background. On the right is Market Place, now the site of the new bus station. Running through the centre of the image is Church Lane. | John M. Garnett Photo: John M. Garnett

Selby Road showing PSB Rental and TV Shop on the south side of Selby Road. The parade of shops was redeveloped and is located opposite Milestone Yard.

6. Halton

Selby Road showing PSB Rental and TV Shop on the south side of Selby Road. The parade of shops was redeveloped and is located opposite Milestone Yard. | Ged Burnell Photo: Ged Burnell

