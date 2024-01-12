Eyes down for this wonderful trip down memory lane charting a decade in the life of Beeston.
Life around the suburb during the 1970s are brought into focus thanks to this wonderful collection of photos which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called LS11 home back in the day. Familiar streets, landmarks, shops and WMCs are all featured in this gallery. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 41 brilliant photos take you back to Beeston in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Beeston in the 1970s
The Crescent Social Club, formerly the Crescent Cinema, at the junction of Dewsbury Road and Parkside Lane in May 1979. The building opened as a cinema on 1st August 1921 and closed on July 6, 1968. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Beeston in the 1970s
St Luke's School at the corner of St Luke's Grove (left) and Back Malvern Road (right). Clothes hang on a line stretched across St Luke's Grove. The word Infants is spelled out in stone on the Back Malvern Road side of the building showing this to be the infants section of the school. Pictured in June 1973. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Beeston in the 1970s
The concert room at the New Canning WMC on Dewsbury Road pictured in May 1976. Photo: Peter Lowe
4. Beeston in the 1970s
The rear of terraced houses on Stratford Street, which back on to Clovelly Terrace. Pictured in July 1975. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Beeston in the 1970s
Yarm Place in June 1973. The rear entrances and yards of two through terraced houses on Cambrian Road. The yard of number 28 on the left has been used to store dustbins and other waste while the yard on the right number 30 has clothes hanging on a line visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Beeston in the 1970s
Yarm Place in June 1973 The rear entrances and yards of one storey through terraced properties numbers 50 and 52 Cambrian Road. Located in each yard is an outside toilet. In the foreground is St Luke's Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net