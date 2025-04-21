23 memorable photos take you back to Morley in the early 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 11:00 BST

Do you think they look nervous? It was the first day of school for these new teachers.

Your YEP was on hand to photograph the new starters at Bruntcliffe High School. This was Morley in 2002, a year during which featured the opening of a new primary school in the town and a community coming together to enjoy the annual Carnival and the sights and sounds of a summer French market. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 12 months in the life of LS27 and its residents. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

How many of these new teachers at Bruntcliffe High School pictured in September 2002 do you remember? Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Did you enjoy fish and chips here back in the day? The Mermaid fish restaurant pictured in March 2002. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

West Yorkshire Trading Standards at Morley seized these fake Calvin Klein shorts in December 2002. The label read 'fumble dry low' and 'worm iron'. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Beauty therapist Keeley Hidle Gibson works with a exfoliance machine at her salon in Morley in July 2002. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Foreign Office Minister Denis MacShane looks at a sample of pond water with students in the science department at Bruntcliffe High School in March 2002. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Peter Risdale was back in class when he officially opened Asquith Primary School in October 2002. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Related topics:Leeds
