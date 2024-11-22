West Leeds: 23 blissful photos take you back to Bramley in the early 2000s

These photo memories rewind more than 20 years to showcase a year in the life of Bramley.

2003 proved a year that the local community had plenty to shout about. The Wyther Twilight Twirlers were celebrating a double win at the majorette British Championships while a model and TV star made a surprise appearance at a summer fete. Elsewhere Prime Minister Tony Blair popped in to launch a ‘big conversation’ over issues such as anti-social behaviour which were high on the ‘to do’ list of local people. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating a year in the life of Bramley and its residents. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 22 of the best photos take you back to Bramley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Bramley in 2003.

Model and TV star Nell McAndrew made a surprise visit to Bramley St Peter's Primary School summer fete in June 2003.

Young Jack Ramsay visited his local ambulance station in Bramley, to pick up his bravery award after raising the alarm when his mum collapsed at home. He is pictured with mum Emma along with emergency medical technician Kevin Hussey who was one of the crew members that responded to the call.

Chris Hanson with a copy of the Bramley Baths calender with Graham Mitchell, left and manager Brian Mills in December 2003.

This is Bramley's Sophie Aynsley who trained in Tai Jutsu then beat-up a robber who attacked her outside Bramley railway station.

The audience at the opening of Summerfield Primary School in November 2003.

