2003 proved a year that the local community had plenty to shout about. The Wyther Twilight Twirlers were celebrating a double win at the majorette British Championships while a model and TV star made a surprise appearance at a summer fete. Elsewhere Prime Minister Tony Blair popped in to launch a 'big conversation' over issues such as anti-social behaviour which were high on the 'to do' list of local people. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating a year in the life of Bramley and its residents.