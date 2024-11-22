2003 proved a year that the local community had plenty to shout about. The Wyther Twilight Twirlers were celebrating a double win at the majorette British Championships while a model and TV star made a surprise appearance at a summer fete. Elsewhere Prime Minister Tony Blair popped in to launch a ‘big conversation’ over issues such as anti-social behaviour which were high on the ‘to do’ list of local people. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating a year in the life of Bramley and its residents. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 22 of the best photos take you back to Bramley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
West Leeds: 23 blissful photos take you back to Bramley in the early 2000s
These photo memories rewind more than 20 years to showcase a year in the life of Bramley.
