22 passionate photos take you back to Pudsey in the early 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 15:16 BST

It was the year Pudsey enjoyed a visit from a world famous actor who made his name as a 'baddie' on a US soap.

Actor Larry Hagman who played JR in hit American show Dallas stopped off at the Owlcotes Centre to sign copies of his book. This was 2001, a 12 months in which staff and pupils at Crawshaw High were left devastated after a blaze ripped through part of the school. Your YEP reported how within two months the school community had bounced back. Elsewhere a campaign for a pedestrian crossing in the town proved successful while a councillor was calling for an area of Thornbury in the Pudsey district, to have a Leeds postcode rather a Bradford one. And community spirit burned bright thanks to the annual Pudsey Carnival. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Pudsey and Stanningley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Pudsey in 2001

Actor Larry Hagman, best known as JR in Dallas, visited Asda's Owlcotes Centre store for a book signing. He is pictured with Asda employees Tanya Troutner, left and Ashlie McGreavy, right. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

2. Pudsey in 2001

Staff and pupils at Crawshaw High were left devastated after a blaze ripped through part of the school in the summer of 2001. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Pudsey in 2001

Young Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd was signing autographs at Asda's Owlcotes Centre store to help raise money for Alstrom Syndrome sufferer Amy Stannard. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Pudsey in 2001

'Get fit, stay alive, weigh it up!' was the message as Pudsey's Bodyline Gym prepared to open in December 2001. Photo: Helen Gardner

5. Pudsey in 2001

Pudsey Congs in June 2001. Pictured are Neil Nicholson, Anthony Burton, Stuart Clifton, Naveed Rana Ul Hassan, Nijad Khan and Glenn Roberts. Front: Gary Brook, James Middlebrook, Matthew Doidge, Andy Bethel and Babar Butt. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Pudsey in 2001

The Fulneck School choir recorded a CD to celebrate the school's 250th anniversary. Pictured are Stefan Kosmirak, Richard Dearden, Emma Newsome and Clare Longfield taking direction from Pauline Blackwell-Hamilton Musical Director | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

