Actor Larry Hagman who played JR in hit American show Dallas stopped off at the Owlcotes Centre to sign copies of his book. This was 2001, a 12 months in which staff and pupils at Crawshaw High were left devastated after a blaze ripped through part of the school. Your YEP reported how within two months the school community had bounced back. Elsewhere a campaign for a pedestrian crossing in the town proved successful while a councillor was calling for an area of Thornbury in the Pudsey district, to have a Leeds postcode rather a Bradford one. And community spirit burned bright thanks to the annual Pudsey Carnival.