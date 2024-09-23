22 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds in 1981

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a city at work, rest and play during the early 1980s.

1981 is the focus of this thought-provoking gallery which features city centre landmarks as well as memories from around the suburbs with Holbeck, Woodhouse, Harehills, Morley and Crossgates all featured. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 24 Leeds pubs you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Wellington Street in June 1981.

1. Leeds city centre

Wellington Street in June 1981. | YPN Photo: YPN

Fans flocked to meet Coronation Street actress Anne Kirkbride, whose 'street' marriage in Royal Wedding week had millions glued to TV sets, when she officially opened an amusement arcade on Kirkgate in August 1981.

2. Leeds in 1981

Briggate with the Duncan Street and Boar Lane junction in September 1981. On the left is Rumbelows TV & Electrical Goods; on the right, Boar Lane Discount Warehouse, and further along, John Dyson, jewellers, from which a clock is seen protruding out.

3. Leeds city centre

A Bomb disposal robot on the streets of Leeds in March 1981. The drama happened on Great George Street, near Calverley Street, just down from the Merrion Centre.

4. Leeds city centre

This pedestrian crossing on Station Road was planned to be replaced with a pelican crossing.

5. Crossgates

The residents of Back Sandhurst Place held a street party to celebrate the Royal wedding in July 1981.

6. Harehills

