3 . Leeds city centre

Briggate with the Duncan Street and Boar Lane junction in September 1981. On the left is Rumbelows TV & Electrical Goods; on the right, Boar Lane Discount Warehouse, and further along, John Dyson, jewellers, from which a clock is seen protruding out. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net