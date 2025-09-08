The leisure and retail centre on The Headrow opened to the public with a cinema, Nando’s restaurant and Tiger Tiger among its marquee tenants. This was 2001, a year which featured the demolition of tower blocks, the opening of a new guided bus lane and spades for the ground for a new unit for elderly people. City centre landmarks are featured in this gallery as well as memories from around the suburbs with Swarcliffe, Burley, Killingbeck, Seacroft, Kirkstall, Harewood and Belle Isle. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published via photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
The Light opened in 2001. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Leeds city centre
Construction in progress of the BBC Big Screen in Millennium Square in July 2001. The screen shows coverage of BBC news, sport and events as well as items of local and community interest. A car is being suspended in front of it by a crane. In the background, right, are the recently built luxury apartments of Portland Place on Calverley Street. | Derek Sedgwick Photo: Derek Sedgwick
3. Swarcliffe
Controlled demolition of two blocks of flats on Saturday, March 24, 2001. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
4. Leeds city centre
Leeds Parish Church, the setting for a Gala Concert of French music in January 2001. The Chorus of Opera North and the English National Philharmonia conducted by Philip Sunderland came together for the concert, which was the first time that Opera North had performed at the church since it was formed. Pictured is Philip Sunderland at the rostrum with members of the Chorus and the Philharmonia taken from the West Gallery. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
5. Leeds city centre
Construction workers building the new ice rink in Millennium Squarein January 2001. The ice rink would only be in Leeds for five weeks. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols
6. A64
Construction work on the A64 towards Leeds city centre, for a new planned guided bus lane. Pictured in January 2001. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty