The leisure and retail centre on The Headrow opened to the public with a cinema, Nando's restaurant and Tiger Tiger among its marquee tenants. This was 2001, a year which featured the demolition of tower blocks, the opening of a new guided bus lane and spades for the ground for a new unit for elderly people. City centre landmarks are featured in this gallery as well as memories from around the suburbs with Swarcliffe, Burley, Killingbeck, Seacroft, Kirkstall, Harewood and Belle Isle. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published via photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.