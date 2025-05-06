Peter O’Toole was born at St James’s Hospital and grew up in Hunslet before going on to enjoy a glittering career on stage and the big screen. This photo was taken in 1996 when the actor returned to the city to promote his book ‘Loitering with Intent, The Apprentice’. It is one of 22 images charting the year in the life of Leeds and its residents. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from around the suburbs with East Keswick, Yeadon, Meanwood and Barwick-in-Elmet in focus. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Actor Peter O'Toole was at West Yorkshire Playhouse presenting a lecture to promote his latest book, 'Loitering with Intent, The Apprentice'. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
2. Barwick-in-Elmet
Going up. 1996 was the year of the triennial Maypole Festival at Barwick-in-Elmet. And in accordance with the time honoured custom, the maypole was successfully raised by the use of ropes and ladders and an enthusiastic crowd of villagers and visitors. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Leeds city centre
A new bicycle shed was installed at St James's Hospital to encourage staff to use pedal power. Pictured using the new £10,000 facility, which could hold up to 30 bikes, are Renal Sister Carolyn McMahan and Infection Control officer Andrew Beane. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
4. Yeadon
The airfield of Leeds Bradford Airport with three aeroplanes, including an Air Europa, to be seen. Taken sometime in the summer of 1996. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Meanwood
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Bay Horse public house on Parkside Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Yeadon
Devonshire Place, used as a car park. Shops on the left front onto the High Street. This is looking across the Town Hall Square, with Yeadon Town Hall to the right. The building in the centre is Yeadon library in what was formerly a branch of Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society - Co-op grocers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
