Peter O'Toole was born at St James's Hospital and grew up in Hunslet before going on to enjoy a glittering career on stage and the big screen. This photo was taken in 1996 when the actor returned to the city to promote his book 'Loitering with Intent, The Apprentice'. It is one of 22 images charting the year in the life of Leeds and its residents. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from around the suburbs with East Keswick, Yeadon, Meanwood and Barwick-in-Elmet in focus. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.