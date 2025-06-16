Leeds City Council unveiled this 'Welcome to Leeds' brick built design in the summer of 1989. It marked the completion of a £30,000 scheme to brighten up the city's southern gateway. The photo is one of 22 showcasing the 12 months in the life of Leeds and its residents. News stories making the headlines are featured as well as city centre landmarks and memories from around the suburbs with Guiseley, Harehills, Micklefield, Pudsey, Chapeltown, Rawdon, Guiseley and Menston all in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia