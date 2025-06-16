22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1989

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

It was a clear positive message which greeted drivers as they arrived in Leeds from the south of the city,

Leeds City Council unveiled this 'Welcome to Leeds' brick built design in the summer of 1989. It marked the completion of a £30,000 scheme to brighten up the city's southern gateway. The photo is one of 22 showcasing the 12 months in the life of Leeds and its residents. News stories making the headlines are featured as well as city centre landmarks and memories from around the suburbs with Guiseley, Harehills, Micklefield, Pudsey, Chapeltown, Rawdon, Guiseley and Menston all in focus.

Welcome to Leeds in June 1989.

1. Leeds in 1989

Welcome to Leeds in June 1989. | YPN Photo: YPN

Waitresses wait for fish and chips at Harry's Ramsdens in October 1989.

2. Guiseley

Waitresses wait for fish and chips at Harry's Ramsdens in October 1989. | YPN Photo: YPN

One of Leeds City Libraries' Mobile Libraries on the circular roadway in the grounds to the rear of Leeds Civic Hall. The glass bridge linking the Civic Hall to its annexe can be seen to the left. The tall building partly visible behind this is Leeds College of Technology.

3. Leeds city centre

One of Leeds City Libraries' Mobile Libraries on the circular roadway in the grounds to the rear of Leeds Civic Hall. The glass bridge linking the Civic Hall to its annexe can be seen to the left. The tall building partly visible behind this is Leeds College of Technology. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

This is Monty, a 12ft python with this owner Alison Whitaker. She was looking for a new home for him in March 1989 as she was moving house.

4. Armley

This is Monty, a 12ft python with this owner Alison Whitaker. She was looking for a new home for him in March 1989 as she was moving house. | YPN Photo: YPN

Cookridge Wanderers played in the Wharfdale Triangle League in April 1989. Pictured, back row from left, is Sean Green, John Baxter, Rod Bellerby, Malcolm Harding, John Swart, Robert Stead and Richard Taylor. Front, from left, is Paul Moore, Richard White, Craig Hansell, Mike Beswick, Mike Durham and Brian Talent (manager).

5. Cookridge

Cookridge Wanderers played in the Wharfdale Triangle League in April 1989. Pictured, back row from left, is Sean Green, John Baxter, Rod Bellerby, Malcolm Harding, John Swart, Robert Stead and Richard Taylor. Front, from left, is Paul Moore, Richard White, Craig Hansell, Mike Beswick, Mike Durham and Brian Talent (manager). | YPN Photo: YPN

The Village Bakery. On the right is entrance to St. Peter's Junior and Infant School.

6. Rawdon

The Village Bakery. On the right is entrance to St. Peter's Junior and Infant School. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

