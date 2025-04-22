22 of the best photos showcase Leeds cafe culture in the early 2000s

Wake up and smell the coffee.

Leeds was a city which embraced cafe culture at the dawn of a new millennium. Visitors to the city were spoilt for choice when it came to enjoying a break from the daily grind in the early 2000s. Your city centre boasted a range of boutique cafes serving up food and drink alongside the familiar chains. The menu of options also extended out into the suburbs with new openings offering a range of options to cater for all tastes and budgets. City centre stop offs are featured in this gallery of memories as well as cafes around the suburbs with Chapel Allerton, Headingley, Pudsey and Chapeltown all in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of the city's cafe culture in the early 2000s.

1. Leeds cafe culture

Enjoy these photo memories of the city's cafe culture in the early 2000s. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Cafe culture at Cafe Rouge in August 2003.

2. Leeds city centre

Cafe culture at Cafe Rouge in August 2003. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Do you remember Ad Lib Cafe Bar?

3. Chapeltown

Do you remember Ad Lib Cafe Bar? | Emma Macorison Photo: Emma Macorison

A new cafe/bar opened at West Yorkshire Playhouse in September 2001. Pictured is the cast of Dangerous Corner enjoying a drink, from left, Steve John-Shepherd, Anna Wilson-Jones, Patrick Robinson, Dervla Kirwan, Rupert Penry-Jones, Jacqueline Pearce and Katie Foster-Barnes.

4. West Yorkshire Playhouse

A new cafe/bar opened at West Yorkshire Playhouse in September 2001. Pictured is the cast of Dangerous Corner enjoying a drink, from left, Steve John-Shepherd, Anna Wilson-Jones, Patrick Robinson, Dervla Kirwan, Rupert Penry-Jones, Jacqueline Pearce and Katie Foster-Barnes. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

DD2 cafe bar and restaurant opened in Pudsey.

5. Pudsey

DD2 cafe bar and restaurant opened in Pudsey. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

Eat in or takeaway? Pret-A-Manger on Bond Street.

6. Leeds city centre

Eat in or takeaway? Pret-A-Manger on Bond Street. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

