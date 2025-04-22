Leeds was a city which embraced cafe culture at the dawn of a new millennium. Visitors to the city were spoilt for choice when it came to enjoying a break from the daily grind in the early 2000s. Your city centre boasted a range of boutique cafes serving up food and drink alongside the familiar chains. The menu of options also extended out into the suburbs with new openings offering a range of options to cater for all tastes and budgets. City centre stop offs are featured in this gallery of memories as well as cafes around the suburbs with Chapel Allerton, Headingley, Pudsey and Chapeltown all in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia