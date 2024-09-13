22 nostalgic photos take you back to Leeds Park Lane College

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:18 BST

It was at one time the largest further education college in Leeds.

Park Lane College provided further, higher and adult education to over 45,000 students and operated out of more than 40 sites across the city. Back in April 2009 it merged with Thomas Danby and the Leeds College of Technology to form the new Leeds City College. We hope these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, will evoke happy memories for a generation of students.

Is this the Park Lane College you remember, pictured here in June 1984? What did you study back in the day?

Is this the Park Lane College you remember, pictured here in June 1984? What did you study back in the day?

Does this view look familiar? This is the lobby and reception area in June 1984.

Does this view look familiar? This is the lobby and reception area in June 1984.

Remember Matthew Balmforth? He was president of Park Lane College Students Union in November 1988.

Remember Matthew Balmforth? He was president of Park Lane College Students Union in November 1988.

Does this view look familiar to you? The College pictured in April 1989.

Does this view look familiar to you? The College pictured in April 1989.

A view from inside the College's reference library in 1984.

A view from inside the College's reference library in 1984.

May 1979 and Simon Stocks and Linda Hepworth were students of the year on the special further education course. They are pictured showig off some of their work to Alfred Tallant, chairman of the college governors.

May 1979 and Simon Stocks and Linda Hepworth were students of the year on the special further education course. They are pictured showig off some of their work to Alfred Tallant, chairman of the college governors.

