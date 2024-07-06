22 Leeds city centre bars you probably visited in the early 2000s

These photos are sure to bring back memories for a generation of city centre revellers who enjoyed a drink or two in the early 2000s.

These photos are sure to bring back memories for a generation of city centre revellers who enjoyed a drink or two in the early 2000s.

They feature a range of watering holes which you probably visited on a night out (or even lunch time) before you hit your favourite nightspot to keep the party going into the early hours. Popular favourites such as Brannigans and O'Neill's are remembered as well as the lesser known bars at a time when the issue of cheap drinks promotions was making the news headlines in Leeds and beyond. Which bar brings back the happiest, if not haziest, memories for you?

Eating, dancing and cavorting... that was Brannigans on Vicar Lane.

1. Brannigans

Eating, dancing and cavorting... that was Brannigans on Vicar Lane. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hoagy's on Eastgate pictured in May 2001.

2. Hoagy's

Hoagy's on Eastgate pictured in May 2001. | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding

Do you remember the original Walkabout was well-known for showing live sports and serving Aussie-themed food and drink on Cookridge Street.

3. Walkabout

Do you remember the original Walkabout was well-known for showing live sports and serving Aussie-themed food and drink on Cookridge Street. | Dan OxtobyPhoto: Dan Oxtoby

Drinkers on a typical Friday night at the Qube Bar in September 2003.

4. Qube

Drinkers on a typical Friday night at the Qube Bar in September 2003. | Gary LongbottomPhoto: Gary Longbottom

Entrepreneurs Dan Moylan and James March, right, who have set up a promotions company called Foolproof and planned to launch music4sundays at Bar Risa.

5. Bar Risa

Entrepreneurs Dan Moylan and James March, right, who have set up a promotions company called Foolproof and planned to launch music4sundays at Bar Risa. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Did you enjoy a drinbik or two at Bar Work on Wellington Street back in the day? Pictured in February 2003.

6. Bar Work

Did you enjoy a drinbik or two at Bar Work on Wellington Street back in the day? Pictured in February 2003. | Mel HulmePhoto: Mel Hulme

