22 laudable photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the late 1920s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the end of the 1920s.

The gallery focuses on 1929 and turns the spotlight on well-known landmarks such as Leeds General Infirmary and the Corn Exchange as well as familiar streets including The Headrow, Park Row, Vicar Lane, Lower Briggate and Woodhouse Lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 22 fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds General Infirmary pictured in October 1929. This view is of the main entrance on Great George Street.

Leeds General Infirmary pictured in October 1929. This view is of the main entrance on Great George Street.

New Briggate and Upper Headrow in August 1929. Just visible is Burtons on corner of The Headrow. Shops closed down prior to the building of the Lewis's Building which was opened on September 17, 1932.

New Briggate and Upper Headrow in August 1929. Just visible is Burtons on corner of The Headrow. Shops closed down prior to the building of the Lewis's Building which was opened on September 17, 1932.

Wormald Row and Woodhouse Lane in October 1929. Newsagents shop on left is no.15 Woodhouse Lane, business of Percy Charles Holmes. To the right is 'The City' public house, beer from Albion Brewery, Leeds. The landlord was Harold Buck.

Wormald Row and Woodhouse Lane in October 1929. Newsagents shop on left is no.15 Woodhouse Lane, business of Percy Charles Holmes. To the right is 'The City' public house, beer from Albion Brewery, Leeds. The landlord was Harold Buck.

The Dental Hospital on Blundell Street in October 1929. It was built on land which belonged to Leeds General Infirmary.

The Dental Hospital on Blundell Street in October 1929. It was built on land which belonged to Leeds General Infirmary.

Waste Land on Albion Street, next to Electricity Showrooms. Upper Fountain Street can just be seen to right of picture. Man standing looking at derelict land. Pictured in November 1929.

Waste Land on Albion Street, next to Electricity Showrooms. Upper Fountain Street can just be seen to right of picture. Man standing looking at derelict land. Pictured in November 1929.

Leeds Permanent Building Society on Junction of Cookridge Street with the Headrow. Photo is taken during construction builders boards surround the building with Playbills and contractors sign visible. Pictured in October 1929.

Leeds Permanent Building Society on Junction of Cookridge Street with the Headrow. Photo is taken during construction builders boards surround the building with Playbills and contractors sign visible. Pictured in October 1929.

