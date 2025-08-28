The gallery focuses on 1929 and turns the spotlight on well-known landmarks such as Leeds General Infirmary and the Corn Exchange as well as familiar streets including The Headrow, Park Row, Vicar Lane, Lower Briggate and Woodhouse Lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 22 fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
22 laudable photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the late 1920s
These wonderful photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the end of the 1920s.
