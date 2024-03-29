1 . Hunslet in the 1950s

Belle Isle Road looking south towards an iron railway bridge in November 1950. On the right of the road there is a brick industrial building with a wall and iron fence running along the pavement. There is a woman walking along the pavement and a car parked at the kerb. On the left are two rows of stone terraced houses. In the road are tram lines and a traffic island.At the left hand kerb stands a window cleaners barrow. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net