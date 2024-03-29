1. Hunslet in the 1950s
Belle Isle Road looking south towards an iron railway bridge in November 1950. On the right of the road there is a brick industrial building with a wall and iron fence running along the pavement. There is a woman walking along the pavement and a car parked at the kerb. On the left are two rows of stone terraced houses. In the road are tram lines and a traffic island.At the left hand kerb stands a window cleaners barrow. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1950s
Old Run Road looking north towards Moor Road. Engine farm is to the left of the photograph taken in January 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1950s
Single fronted back-to-back houses on Chambers Street, numbers run from 22 to 12, left to right. Across the wall on the left edge is a Leeds Corporation bus depot. A royal mail delivery van is parked outside number 20 Chambers Street. Pictured in October 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in the 1950s
Back-to-back terraced houses on Derby Crescent pictured in October 1958. Between houses 37 and 39 and 41 and 43 there are ginnels giving access to gardens on Derby Terrace. On the far left a removals van is parked outside number 35 while a sofa is being manhandled down some cellar stairs. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hunslet in the 1950s
Back-to-back terraced houses on Derby Crescent . Between houses 49 and 51, 51 and 53, and 55 and 57 there are ginnels giving access to Derby Terrace at the rear of the buildings. Clothes are hung out on lines stretched across the street. Pictured in October 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Hunslet in the 1950s
Odd numbered back-to-back houses on Greaves Place, numbers run to the right in ascending order from number 1 on the left where two ladies can be seen chatting. Pictured in October 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
