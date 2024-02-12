The Strand Cinema on Jack Lane opened in November 1931 and entertained generations of movie-goers before closing three decades later in June 1961. It then became the Strand Bingo Hall before the building was demolished with the area scheduled for slum clearance. It is one of 20 photo gems which celebrate a year in the life of Hunslet and its residents in 1964. The images bring together memories of fish and chip shops, pubs as well as the streets that those who grew up in LS10 at the time are sure to remember. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook