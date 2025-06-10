21 sagacious photos take you back to Leeds in the summer of 1996

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart 30 days in the life of your Leeds in the early summer of 1996.

June 1996 proved to a month to remember as Euro fever swept across hit the city. It was also the end of an era for a Wellington Street kiosk while a chewing gum busting machine bought by council chiefs and was being demonstrated on white flagstones outside Leeds Civic Hall. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the stories making the news as well as reflections and memories from the snapshot in time on life across your Leeds. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The National Express kiosk on Wellington Street was shutting down owing to relocation.

1. Leeds city centre

The National Express kiosk on Wellington Street was shutting down owing to relocation. | Richard Moran Photo: Richard Moran

Dickie Bird eyes up a pint of Tetley's Bitter after opening the Dickie Bird Room at Tetley's Brewery, a new fermenting room with four new 'Yorkshire Squares'.

2. Hunslet

Dickie Bird eyes up a pint of Tetley's Bitter after opening the Dickie Bird Room at Tetley's Brewery, a new fermenting room with four new 'Yorkshire Squares'. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is not a vacuum cleaner but a chewing gum busting machine bought by Leeds City Council and being demonstrated on white flagstones outside the Civic Hall.

3. Leeds city centre

This is not a vacuum cleaner but a chewing gum busting machine bought by Leeds City Council and being demonstrated on white flagstones outside the Civic Hall. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Postal workers on picket duty in Leeds at the start of a second one day strike.

4. Leeds city centre

Postal workers on picket duty in Leeds at the start of a second one day strike. | YPN Photo: YPN

A cyclist battles his way through the early morning traffic on No Car Day.

5. Leeds city centre

A cyclist battles his way through the early morning traffic on No Car Day. | Jim Moran Photo: Jim Moran

Bronwen ap Harri was sending postcards via the Internet at Planet Connect cyber cafe on Cross Belgrave Street.

6. Leeds city centre

Bronwen ap Harri was sending postcards via the Internet at Planet Connect cyber cafe on Cross Belgrave Street. | YPN Photo: YPN

