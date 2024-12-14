21 photos take you inside Leeds nightclubs at Christmas in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of Leeds city centre nightclub revellers.

They were all taken on one night at nightspots in December 1991 by our photographer which is why Christmas decorations are featured in some of the snaps. They reveal a time of shell suits, dodgy haircuts and now-dated music decks. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 34 loved and lost Leeds nightclubs you visited back in the day LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you know which Leeds nightclubs these photos were taken in?

1. Leeds nightclubs

Do you know which Leeds nightclubs these photos were taken in? | YPN Photo: YPN

These ladies are keen to be spotted - but which nightclub was it taken in?

2. Leeds nightclubs

These ladies are keen to be spotted - but which nightclub was it taken in? | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Big fish, little fish, cardboard box?

3. Leeds nightclubs

Big fish, little fish, cardboard box? | YPN Photo: YPN

Check out the cool baseball cap.

4. Leeds nightclubs

Check out the cool baseball cap. | YPN Photo: YPN

This reveller pouts for the camera as jeans dominated fashion.

5. Leeds nightclubs

This reveller pouts for the camera as jeans dominated fashion. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Did you have a shellsuit like this?

6. Leeds nightclubs

Did you have a shellsuit like this? | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

