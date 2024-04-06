The photos turn back the clock to 1985 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include Pontefract, Wakefield, Bradford and Leeds in West Yorkshire, York and Harrogate in North Yorkshire and Whitby on the east coast. It was a 12 months which featured a visit by The Queen and a well known pop group leading the conga around a landmark. READ MORE: 16 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1988 YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Halifax
Black Lace lead the conga at Halifax Piece Hall. Photo: YPN
2. Harrogate
The future of this historic coach, given its first public showing after a three and a half year restoration programme was kept secret. The 115-year-old stage coach, believed to have been known as the Peveril of the Peak, was held together with tape when it arrived at the workshop of Richard Gill. But the 18-seater coach was given its first drive by the international trials competitor George Bowman in November 1985. Photo: YPN
3. Selby
This is Christine Moss, who had become the first woman operator of the railway swing bridge at Selby. Pictured in February 1985. Photo: YPN
4. Todmorden
Rail enthusiasts and those who just enjoy doing something different flocked in their thousands to Summit Tunnel, which runs between Todmorden in West Yorkshire, and Littleborough in Lancashire, for a unique experience in August 1985. Photo: YPN
5. Altofts
Early morning commuters board a train to Leeds at Altofts Station which in May 1985 was threatened with closure. Photo: YPN
6. Church Fenton
Church Fenton Air Display, in June 1985 Photo: YPN
