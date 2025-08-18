The main image from this gallery is of Clarence Dock by night taken during the Waterfront Festival of 1998. It is one of 21 photos showcasing life around Leeds during the year. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from suburbs including Harehills, Richmond Hill, Sheepscar, Harewood and Bramley. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.