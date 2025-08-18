The main image from this gallery is of Clarence Dock by night taken during the Waterfront Festival of 1998. It is one of 21 photos showcasing life around Leeds during the year. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from suburbs including Harehills, Richmond Hill, Sheepscar, Harewood and Bramley. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds city centre
Clarence Dock by night, showing the Royal Armouries Museum on the left, taken during the Waterfront Festival of 1998. A firework display lights up the sky. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Garforth
Garforth Youth Facility for teenagers, otherwise known as GYFT based on the first floor of Garforth Library on Lidgett Lane. Taken at the time of its opening in April 1998, this was a pioneering venture of a combined library and youth club, which provided computer facilities , CDs for hire and an information and advice service as well as the usual books. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Morley
Chartists Way, ATS Ltd. pictured in November 1998. By the year 2000 this building was the only part of the Great Northern Railway complex still standing in the area where Morley Top Station had been. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Otley
Otley Branch Library on Boroughgate pictured in June 1998. A window display for Otley Carnival can be seen. This library was closed down at the end of 2005 and a new purpose built library was opened on Nelson Street in January 2006. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bramley
Inside Bramley Branch Library on Hough Lane, this shows the entrance to the main part of the library. On the right, the door into the library is open, while on the left the door out is closed. In between are display cases and a clock. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Civic Theatre building on Cookridge Street pictured in March 1998. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net