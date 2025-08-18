21 of the best photos taking you back to Leeds in 1998

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

This wonderful package of photos charting a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1990s starts with a colourful bang.

The main image from this gallery is of Clarence Dock by night taken during the Waterfront Festival of 1998. It is one of 21 photos showcasing life around Leeds during the year. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from suburbs including Harehills, Richmond Hill, Sheepscar, Harewood and Bramley. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Clarence Dock by night, showing the Royal Armouries Museum on the left, taken during the Waterfront Festival of 1998. A firework display lights up the sky.

1. Leeds city centre

Clarence Dock by night, showing the Royal Armouries Museum on the left, taken during the Waterfront Festival of 1998. A firework display lights up the sky. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Garforth Youth Facility for teenagers, otherwise known as GYFT based on the first floor of Garforth Library on Lidgett Lane. Taken at the time of its opening in April 1998, this was a pioneering venture of a combined library and youth club, which provided computer facilities , CDs for hire and an information and advice service as well as the usual books.

2. Garforth

Garforth Youth Facility for teenagers, otherwise known as GYFT based on the first floor of Garforth Library on Lidgett Lane. Taken at the time of its opening in April 1998, this was a pioneering venture of a combined library and youth club, which provided computer facilities , CDs for hire and an information and advice service as well as the usual books. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Chartists Way, ATS Ltd. pictured in November 1998. By the year 2000 this building was the only part of the Great Northern Railway complex still standing in the area where Morley Top Station had been.

3. Morley

Chartists Way, ATS Ltd. pictured in November 1998. By the year 2000 this building was the only part of the Great Northern Railway complex still standing in the area where Morley Top Station had been. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Otley Branch Library on Boroughgate pictured in June 1998. A window display for Otley Carnival can be seen. This library was closed down at the end of 2005 and a new purpose built library was opened on Nelson Street in January 2006.

4. Otley

Otley Branch Library on Boroughgate pictured in June 1998. A window display for Otley Carnival can be seen. This library was closed down at the end of 2005 and a new purpose built library was opened on Nelson Street in January 2006. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Inside Bramley Branch Library on Hough Lane, this shows the entrance to the main part of the library. On the right, the door into the library is open, while on the left the door out is closed. In between are display cases and a clock.

5. Bramley

Inside Bramley Branch Library on Hough Lane, this shows the entrance to the main part of the library. On the right, the door into the library is open, while on the left the door out is closed. In between are display cases and a clock. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Civic Theatre building on Cookridge Street pictured in March 1998.

6. Leeds city centre

Civic Theatre building on Cookridge Street pictured in March 1998. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

