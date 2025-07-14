21 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1993

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Leeds office workers soak up the sun at a green gem in the heart of the city centre.

Rest and relaxation was the order of the day at Park Square in ths summer of 1993. This fantastic image is just one of 21 charting the year in photos. City centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from around the suburbs with Burmantofts, Hunslet, Headingley and Halton among those in focus. The photos also document news stories which were making the headlines during the 12 months. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Office workers soak up the sun at Park Square in the summer of 1993.

1. Leeds city centre

Office workers soak up the sun at Park Square in the summer of 1993. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Bishop of Ripon, the Right Reverend David Young, surrounded by children as he lays a foundation stone at the new St. Peter's C of E School in January 1993.

2. Burmantofts

The Bishop of Ripon, the Right Reverend David Young, surrounded by children as he lays a foundation stone at the new St. Peter's C of E School in January 1993. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Actor and TV scarecrow Jon Pertwee is pictured at the Schofield Centre in February 1993 with seven-year-old Wayne Kaeey and four-year-old Christopher Cunningham. The boys were winners of a Worzel Gummidge lookalike competition.

3. Leeds city centre

Actor and TV scarecrow Jon Pertwee is pictured at the Schofield Centre in February 1993 with seven-year-old Wayne Kaeey and four-year-old Christopher Cunningham. The boys were winners of a Worzel Gummidge lookalike competition. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Showing his true colours today was Yorkshire's new spin bowler Richard Stemp, who was displaying the county's new Sunday League kit.

4. Headingley

Showing his true colours today was Yorkshire's new spin bowler Richard Stemp, who was displaying the county's new Sunday League kit. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Alan Thornton retired as the manager of The Odeon cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow after 24 years.

5. Leeds city centre

Alan Thornton retired as the manager of The Odeon cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow after 24 years. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Leeds businessman Michael Durkin was reliving a childhood dream after council chiefs gave him the go-ahead to put boats back on Waterloo Lake in March 1993.

6. Roundhay Park

Leeds businessman Michael Durkin was reliving a childhood dream after council chiefs gave him the go-ahead to put boats back on Waterloo Lake in March 1993. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice