21 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1992

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

These compelling and evocative photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1990s.

City centre landmarks from the 12 months are in focus as well as photo memories from the suburbs including Harehills, Chapel Allerton, Pudsey, Crossgates, Meanwood and Holbeck are featured. The images, plucked from the YEP, showcase the news stories behind the headlines. The year will be remembered by a generation of Leeds United fans as the year a city came out to celebrate after the Whites were crowned First Division champions. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE L,EEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds City Station in December 1992.

1. Leeds city centre

Leeds City Station in December 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

Jack Grafton and grandson Philip Grimes are pictured hard at work in their barber's shop in March 1992

2. Holbeck

Jack Grafton and grandson Philip Grimes are pictured hard at work in their barber's shop in March 1992 | YPN Photo: YPN

Pupils in a computer class at Harehills Middle School in January 1992.

3. Harehills

Pupils in a computer class at Harehills Middle School in January 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

Pupils from Lawnswood School are pictured helping to shape the future of the city when they became planners for a day in May 1992.

4. Weetwood

Pupils from Lawnswood School are pictured helping to shape the future of the city when they became planners for a day in May 1992. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember Richard and Janice Morley? They were celebrating in November 1992 after winning the YEP Pub of the Year Award for the second year running at The Travellers Rest.

5. Crossgates

Do you remember Richard and Janice Morley? They were celebrating in November 1992 after winning the YEP Pub of the Year Award for the second year running at The Travellers Rest. | YPN Photo: YPN

The old police Station and library in the heart of Chapel Allerton.

6. Chapel Allerton

The old police Station and library in the heart of Chapel Allerton. | YPN Photo: YPN

