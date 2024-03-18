The gallery captures the hustle and bustle of shopping in Leeds city centre in 1989 before moving out to the suburbs to showcase the news stories making the news headlines during the year. Photos from Roundhay, Chapeltown, Harehills, Rawdon and Tingley are all featured in this fabulous round of up best of photos from a year to remember. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Leeds in 1989
The shop window of pork butcher Dearlove Addyman on Queen Victoria Street pictured in October 1989. The walkway was between Queen Victoria Street, left and the County Arcade. On the right is Goldsmith at number 23 County Arcade. These shops were about to be restored to their former glory as part of the scheme for the Victoria Quarter. Photo: David L. Thompson
2. Leeds in 1989
Greenwoods menswear at number 24 County Arcade. The photo was taken in October 1989 while the Victoria Quarter was being created, an upmarket shopping centre. This involved the renovation of the Victorian/Edwardian Cross and County Arcades, King Edward Street and Queen Victoria Street, originally designed by theatre architect, Frank Matcham. Photo: David L. Thompson
3. Leeds in 1989
Do you remember Chapmans Corsetieres in the County Arcade? It was holding a closing down sale in October 1989. This long established business was the only one that had retained its original shop frontage and so was used as a blueprint during the renovations for the restoration of the oher shop facades. Photo: David L. Thompson
4. Rawdon
The white painted building in the centre is the Village Bakery. On the right is entrance to St. Peter's Junior and Infant School. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
One of Leeds City Libraries' Mobile Libraries on the circular roadway in the grounds to the rear of the Civic Hall, taken when the mobile was new in 1989. The glass bridge linking the Civic Hall to its Annexe can be seen to the left. The tall building partly visible behind this is Leeds College of Technology. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre in 1989
Intime Jewellers at no. 24 Lands Lane. Posters advertise a stock clearance sale with watches at half price. A passageway on the right leads to the back of the shop. Pictured in April 1989. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.