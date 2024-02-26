21 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1986

1986 proved to be 12 months of change and challenges as well as hope and happiness for your city and its residents. The old facade of the Grand Arcade was revealed during work on a city centre cinema while one of the less attractive city centre streets was at last getting a facelift. This gallery also features memories from Holt Park, Chapeltown, Gipton, Wortley and Stourton. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre
Boar Lane looking west. At the right edge is Holy Trinity Church. The large square building with flat roof is numbers 66 to 69 Boar Lane housing C & A. This building is now demolished and this area was to undergo new development as the Trinity Quarter. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1986
A boy sit at a Leeds roadside site used by gypsies and travellers. Exact location unknown. Pictured in August 1986. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
Commercial Street looking west from the direction of Briggate. The tree stands at the junction with Lands Lane. West Riding House dominates the background and is situated in Albion Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
The old facade of the Grand Arcade was revealed during work on the Tower Cinema in June 1986. Photo: YPN
5. Middleton
A gypsy and traveller roadside site at the Middleton Railway terminus at Middleton Park. Pictured in August 1986. Photo: YPN
6. Bramhope
The Dyneley Arms pub at the junction of Leeds Road and Pool Bank New Road. A pub has stood here since at least the mid 19th century but the original Dyneley Arms was replaced by this one at some point. The pub as seen here closed down in October 2002 after suffering severe damage in a fire Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net