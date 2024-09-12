21 of the best photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos put the home sweet home into Hunslet as they chart a year in the life of the suburb.

They turn back the clock to 1964 and focus on the streets , shops and local landmarks which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called LS10 homer back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Hunslet in 1964

Vicar Street across a section of waste ground towards Selborne Place. Four children of varying ages stand in the centre of the photo from September 1964. The terraces seen on the far left are Berwick Place and Berwick Terrace and the white building behind the children is number 16 Selborne Place, the Progressive Christian Spritual Church. On the right is a yard and numbers 10 to 14 Selborne Place. These houses were soon to be demolished and families relocated under a Leeds City Council slum clearance. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Hunslet in 1964

View from Askern Street to Longley Street, where four houses can be seen. Number 8 is on the left, followed to the right by numbers in sequence. The road behind, which can be seen to the left and right is Jack Lane. The houses had shop fronts on Jack Lane, numbers 220-226. Pictured in June 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Hunslet in 1964

Longley Street in June 1964. This building was number 17 and had been used as a sign-makers workshop. In the foreground are two children. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Hunslet in 1964

Dewsbury Road and Selkirk Street in August 1964. Six advertising hoardings on the gable end of the building promote eggs, sugar, Cadbury's Dairy Milk Chocolate, Mackeson Ale, Turog Bread and the Hunslet Feast which will take place on the Parkside RFC Car Park for two weeks. On the left at number 146 is W.H. Heptinstall bakery selling, Turog bread. An advertising hoarding promoting Danish bacon is mounted on the wall of back-to-back houses on the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Hunslet in 1964

On the left is Lauder Street with Disraeli Place on the right and a two storey brick building on the corner with a door and windows on the left and double doors on the right. A sign next to the double doors reads: W. Kaye & Son, funeral directors, personal attendances day or night, private chapel of rest. Pictured in August 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

6. Hunslet in 1964

Numbers 38 to 44 of Roxburgh Road on the left, four back-to-back terraced houses with a yard on the far left originally built to house the shared outside toilet. A man and woman look out from the doorway of number 44. On the far right is Roxburgh Street and the shop on the corner is number 24, Clifford and Doris Wharton's grocers selling Typhoo Tea, Walls ice-cream and Brooke Bond tea. Pictured in September 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Related topics:Hunslet
