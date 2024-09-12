21 of the best photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1960s

1 . Hunslet in 1964

Vicar Street across a section of waste ground towards Selborne Place. Four children of varying ages stand in the centre of the photo from September 1964. The terraces seen on the far left are Berwick Place and Berwick Terrace and the white building behind the children is number 16 Selborne Place, the Progressive Christian Spritual Church. On the right is a yard and numbers 10 to 14 Selborne Place. These houses were soon to be demolished and families relocated under a Leeds City Council slum clearance. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service