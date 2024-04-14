21 of the best photos from along the Yorkshire coast in the late 1940s

Wish you were here?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 14th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

This wonderful collection of photo memories celebrates the wonder and breadth-taking beauty of the Yorkshire coast in all its glory at the back end of the 1940s. The images, plucked from the YEP archive, focus on 1949 and stop off a a number of tourist hotspots including Scarborough, Sandsend, Robin's Hood Bay, Runswick Bay, Ravenscar and Flamborough. READ MORE: 29 brilliant photos take you back to Bridlington in the 1990s YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

A busy beach in June 1949.

1. Robin Hood's Bay

A busy beach in June 1949. Photo: YPN

From Cowbar Nab showing Penny Nab in June 1949.

2. Staithes

From Cowbar Nab showing Penny Nab in June 1949. Photo: YPN

An aerial view of Scarborough in July 1949.

3. Scarborough

An aerial view of Scarborough in July 1949. Photo: YPN

Another aerial view of Scarborough in July 1949.

4. Scarborough

Another aerial view of Scarborough in July 1949. Photo: YPN

Houses threatened by coastal erosion. Pictured in July 1949.

5. Robin Hood's Bay

Houses threatened by coastal erosion. Pictured in July 1949. Photo: YPN

A view from above the village in June 1949. Private chalets can be seen dotted amongst the vegetation at the edge of the beach.

6. Runswick Bay

A view from above the village in June 1949. Private chalets can be seen dotted amongst the vegetation at the edge of the beach. Photo: YPN

