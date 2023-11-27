These fantastic photos from around the seaside resort from the 1990s prove just why. The images foster and showcase a sense of pride and community during the decade away from the bright lights, sea and sandcastles and kiss me quick hats. They also feature a few gems from down the road in nearby Flamborough. The majority are published courtesy of photographer Cliff Norton with others dug out from the YEP archive. READ MORE: 16 photos take you back to Whitby during the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Bridlington in the 1990s. PIC: Cliff Norton Photo: Cliff Norton
Time Please. Jo Rowan, landlady of the Black Lion on Bridlington's High Street with Clive, the blue & gold Macaw parrot, who likes to call last orders. He sits on the shoulders of the pub's regulars and enjoys a drink. Photo: Cliff Norton
Do you remember Adam Samson? He went from driving a taxi in Glasgow to running a Rickshaw service around the town. Pictured in July 1998. Photo: Cliff Norton
Sweethearts Kerry Bingham and Graham Cousins ditched the traditional white church wedding in May 1999 in favour of a fancy dress occasion at the local register office in Bridlington. The couple are pictured with the guests outside the register office. Photo: C liff Norton
Bridlington Promenade was the location for a world record attempt for the longest line dance in October 1999. Pictured putting her best foot forward is young Sarah Foster. Photo: Cliff Norton
The lighthouse at Flamborough Headis captured in all its glory against the dramatic autumn sky in October 1999. Photo: Mel Hulme