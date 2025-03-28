21 nostalgic photos take you back to Wakefield in 1980

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

It was a year which proved to be the end of an era for movers and shakers.

It was a sign of the times as the branding came down at the Tiffany’s Mecca which had welcomed generations of revellers down the decades. This was 1980 and the photo is one of 21 charting the year in the life of Wakey and its residents. Local landmarks, shopping scenes as well as memories of stories making the news during the 12 months are all featured. The images, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for those who called Wakey home back in the day. READ MORE: 19 wonderful photos take you back to Wakefield in the 1960s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Wakefield in 1980.

The topping out ceremony at The Ridings shopping centre development.

Shoppers in Wakefield's indoor market.

Do you remember these indoor market stalls?

Lofthouse Colliery.

Does this view look familiar? It is Johnson Street.

