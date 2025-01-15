19 wonderful photos take you back to Wakefield in the 1960s

1. Wakefield in the 1960s
New police mini-vans delivered to West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Wakefield in the 1960s
Wakefield Trinity return from Wembley in May 1960 after beating Hull 38-5 in the Challenge Cup final. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Wakefield in the 1960s
Coldstream Guards. The Changing of the Guard in Wakefield. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Wakefield in the 1960s
The clock tower of Wakefield Jail in June 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Wakefield in the 1960s
Another fantastic photo from Wakefield Trinity's homecoming parade in May 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Wakefield in the 1960s
The new pithead at Newmillerdam Colliery in November 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.