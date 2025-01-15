19 wonderful photos take you back to Wakefield in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos take you back to Wakefield during the 1960s

They showcase a city at work rest and play as well as highlighting the local stories making the headlines during the decade. Is this the Wakey you remember? READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1980 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

New police mini-vans delivered to West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield.

1. Wakefield in the 1960s

New police mini-vans delivered to West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield. | YPN Photo: YPN

Wakefield Trinity return from Wembley in May 1960 after beating Hull 38-5 in the Challenge Cup final.

2. Wakefield in the 1960s

Wakefield Trinity return from Wembley in May 1960 after beating Hull 38-5 in the Challenge Cup final. | YPN Photo: YPN

Coldstream Guards. The Changing of the Guard in Wakefield.

3. Wakefield in the 1960s

Coldstream Guards. The Changing of the Guard in Wakefield. | YPN Photo: YPN

The clock tower of Wakefield Jail in June 1960.

4. Wakefield in the 1960s

The clock tower of Wakefield Jail in June 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

Another fantastic photo from Wakefield Trinity's homecoming parade in May 1960.

5. Wakefield in the 1960s

Another fantastic photo from Wakefield Trinity's homecoming parade in May 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

The new pithead at Newmillerdam Colliery in November 1960.

6. Wakefield in the 1960s

The new pithead at Newmillerdam Colliery in November 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

