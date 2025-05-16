A boy holds onto the reins of a horse pulling a rag and bone cart. The cart is piled with old clothes and has several balloons tied to the back. It was taken along Burmantofts Street in 1964. It is one of 22 photos featured in this wonderful gallery of memories a decade of life around Burmantofts in the 1960s. Landmarks, shops and schools as well as streets which were demolished as part of slum clearance plans are all featured. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
21 nostalgic photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1960s
This charming photo captures an age of innocence and a young entrepreneur at work.
