21 nostalgic photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 10:34 BST

This charming photo captures an age of innocence and a young entrepreneur at work.

A boy holds onto the reins of a horse pulling a rag and bone cart. The cart is piled with old clothes and has several balloons tied to the back. It was taken along Burmantofts Street in 1964. It is one of 22 photos featured in this wonderful gallery of memories a decade of life around Burmantofts in the 1960s. Landmarks, shops and schools as well as streets which were demolished as part of slum clearance plans are all featured. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A boy holds onto the reins of a horse which is pulling a rag and bone cart on Burmantofts Street in 1964.

1. Burmantofts in the 1960s

A boy holds onto the reins of a horse which is pulling a rag and bone cart on Burmantofts Street in 1964. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Accommodation Road is on the left of this photo from May 1960. The school which can be seen was Primrose Hill, which was across Beckett Street. Moving right, the end of East Beckett Street can be seen, then Melrose Street.

2. Burmantofts in the 1960s

Accommodation Road is on the left of this photo from May 1960. The school which can be seen was Primrose Hill, which was across Beckett Street. Moving right, the end of East Beckett Street can be seen, then Melrose Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
A view over land, in the process of being cleared, to St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church between Rider Street and New York Road. Eventually, Agnes Stewart C. of E. High School was to be built on this site. Pictured in July 1964.

3. Burmantofts in the 1960s

A view over land, in the process of being cleared, to St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church between Rider Street and New York Road. Eventually, Agnes Stewart C. of E. High School was to be built on this site. Pictured in July 1964. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
On the left of this image is number 29 Museum Terrace this went through to Museum Street and was the living quarters for the owners of the off-licence which fronted onto Shakespeare Street. Pictured in March 1965.

4. Burmantofts in the 1960s

On the left of this image is number 29 Museum Terrace this went through to Museum Street and was the living quarters for the owners of the off-licence which fronted onto Shakespeare Street. Pictured in March 1965. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Beckett Street, number 78 on the left is marked by the triangle at the top of the school warning sign. Moving right the numbers follow in descending order to 66, where a woman stands in the doorway. The street was named after the Beckett family, two fields belonging to William Beckett MP were purchased to create Beckett Street Cemetery in 1843. The first burial there took place in August 1845.

5. Burmantofts in the 1960s

Beckett Street, number 78 on the left is marked by the triangle at the top of the school warning sign. Moving right the numbers follow in descending order to 66, where a woman stands in the doorway. The street was named after the Beckett family, two fields belonging to William Beckett MP were purchased to create Beckett Street Cemetery in 1843. The first burial there took place in August 1845. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
A corner shop on Accommodation Road in May 1960.

6. Burmantofts in the 1960s

A corner shop on Accommodation Road in May 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice