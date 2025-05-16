21 nostalgic photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1960s

5 . Burmantofts in the 1960s

Beckett Street, number 78 on the left is marked by the triangle at the top of the school warning sign. Moving right the numbers follow in descending order to 66, where a woman stands in the doorway. The street was named after the Beckett family, two fields belonging to William Beckett MP were purchased to create Beckett Street Cemetery in 1843. The first burial there took place in August 1845. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service