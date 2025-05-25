21 Leeds Sunday League team photos from the 1990s

A sense of camaraderie shines through in these photos of sides who played Leeds Sunday League down the decade. Teams featured including AFC Sportsman, Potternewton Athletic, Mustard Pot, Woodhouse Gunners, Kippax Welfare, Mustard Pot, Nags Head, Meanwood Wanderers and Armley White Horse. They have all been plucked from the YEP archive and were all taken by our own local football stalwart Steve Riding at pitches across the city back in the day. Is your team featured? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOV E NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia