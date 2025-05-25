21 Leeds Sunday League team photos from the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 16:30 BST

These team photos are sure to bring back memories for a generation of footballers who played the beautiful game back in the 1990s.

A sense of camaraderie shines through in these photos of sides who played Leeds Sunday League down the decade. Teams featured including AFC Sportsman, Potternewton Athletic, Mustard Pot, Woodhouse Gunners, Kippax Welfare, Mustard Pot, Nags Head, Meanwood Wanderers and Armley White Horse. They have all been plucked from the YEP archive and were all taken by our own local football stalwart Steve Riding at pitches across the city back in the day. Is your team featured? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOV E NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Division 3 team Mustard Pot pictured in March 1997.

1. Leeds Sunday League

Division 3 team Mustard Pot pictured in March 1997. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Hampton who beat City Lights in the final of the Leeds Sunday League President's Cup in April 1996.

2. Leeds Sunday League

Hampton who beat City Lights in the final of the Leeds Sunday League President's Cup in April 1996. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Goose 87 after they beat Seacroft Green in the final of the Raftery Cup in April 1999.

3. Leeds Sunday League

Goose 87 after they beat Seacroft Green in the final of the Raftery Cup in April 1999. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Square Ball, winners of Division 3 of the Leeds Sunday League in April 1998.

4. Leeds Sunday League

Square Ball, winners of Division 3 of the Leeds Sunday League in April 1998. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

AFC Sportsman in February 1999.

5. Leeds Sunday League

AFC Sportsman in February 1999. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is Division 1 side Leeds Rugby Club pictured in September 1998.

6. Leeds Sunday League

This is Division 1 side Leeds Rugby Club pictured in September 1998. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

