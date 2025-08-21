21 joyous GCSE results day memories from Leeds schools

1. GCSE results day memories
Students Jenny Telford, left, and Alex Swaby celebrate their GCSE results, at Leeds Grammar School in August 2008. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
2. GCSE results day memories
Pudsey Grangefield pupils who excelled in their GCSEs in August 2001. Pictured Amanda Sung, Sian Moses, Claire Roberts, Oliver Lindley, Chris Hallas, Russell Greenall, Gemma Dixon, Nicola Lawrie and Dimarta Dharni. | Helen Gardner Photo: Helen Gardner
3. GCSE results day memories
This is Richard Tattersall of Cardinal Heenan High School who gained 10 'A' grade GCSE's in August 1996. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
4. GCSE results day memories
Abbey Grange C of E High School pupils with their GCSE results in August 1999. Left to right Colin Sinclair, Heather Coxall, Emma Riggs and Amardeep Singh Birdi. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
5. GCSE results day memories
Adam Bull, 12, celebrates his A* GCSE Maths result in August 1999. The Year 7 Roundhay School pupil took his GCSE maths exam four years early. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. GCSE results day memories
Leeds Grammar School pupils Francesca Cherry and Georgia Cohen each gained 11 A*s. | YPN Photo: YPN