21 joyous GCSE results day memories from Leeds schools

They are a day of academic recognition and, for most, celebration.

August is the month when the waiting and worry finally comes to an end for thousands of GCSE students at schools around Leeds. And your YEP has been on hand to capture the joy, relief, elation and sometimes disappointment at schools around the city through the years.

Students Jenny Telford, left, and Alex Swaby celebrate their GCSE results, at Leeds Grammar School in August 2008.

Students Jenny Telford, left, and Alex Swaby celebrate their GCSE results, at Leeds Grammar School in August 2008. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Pudsey Grangefield pupils who excelled in their GCSEs in August 2001. Pictured Amanda Sung, Sian Moses, Claire Roberts, Oliver Lindley, Chris Hallas, Russell Greenall, Gemma Dixon, Nicola Lawrie and Dimarta Dharni.

Pudsey Grangefield pupils who excelled in their GCSEs in August 2001. Pictured Amanda Sung, Sian Moses, Claire Roberts, Oliver Lindley, Chris Hallas, Russell Greenall, Gemma Dixon, Nicola Lawrie and Dimarta Dharni. | Helen Gardner Photo: Helen Gardner

This is Richard Tattersall of Cardinal Heenan High School who gained 10 'A' grade GCSE's in August 1996.

This is Richard Tattersall of Cardinal Heenan High School who gained 10 'A' grade GCSE's in August 1996. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Abbey Grange C of E High School pupils with their GCSE results in August 1999. Left to right Colin Sinclair, Heather Coxall, Emma Riggs and Amardeep Singh Birdi.

Abbey Grange C of E High School pupils with their GCSE results in August 1999. Left to right Colin Sinclair, Heather Coxall, Emma Riggs and Amardeep Singh Birdi. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Adam Bull, 12, celebrates his A* GCSE Maths result in August 1999. The Year 7 Roundhay School pupil took his GCSE maths exam four years early.

Adam Bull, 12, celebrates his A* GCSE Maths result in August 1999. The Year 7 Roundhay School pupil took his GCSE maths exam four years early. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds Grammar School pupils Francesca Cherry and Georgia Cohen each gained 11 A*s.

Leeds Grammar School pupils Francesca Cherry and Georgia Cohen each gained 11 A*s. | YPN Photo: YPN

