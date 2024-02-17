Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

21 beautiful photos take you back to Beeston in the mid-1960s

The year is 1964 and Beeston the destination for this wonderful photo gallery charting 12 months in the life of the south Leeds suburb.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Pubs, fish and chips, street scenes as well as schools and local factories are all featured in this evocative trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 16 brilliant photos take you back to Beeston in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Children gather at the gates of Bewerley Street School in June 1964 to pose for the camera. It was the first purpose built school in Leeds set up by the newly-elected School Board.

1. Beeston in 1964

Children gather at the gates of Bewerley Street School in June 1964 to pose for the camera. It was the first purpose built school in Leeds set up by the newly-elected School Board. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Jack Lane in June 1964. On the left is Askern Street, the shop at the corner is 'Iris', a ladies hairdressers. Next is a barbers shop. Moving on is a double fronted business, Alan's Bargain Stores. The next street is Purchon Street.

2. Beeston in 1964

Jack Lane in June 1964. On the left is Askern Street, the shop at the corner is 'Iris', a ladies hairdressers. Next is a barbers shop. Moving on is a double fronted business, Alan's Bargain Stores. The next street is Purchon Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
The Station Hotel, a Samuel Smith's brewery pub, selling 'Taddy Ales'. Hunslet had a railway station for passengers which was located on Hillidge Road. To the left in this view was Bedal Place, with Bedford Row to the right. The shop was a newsagents busines run by J. Stanway.

3. Beeston in 1964

The Station Hotel, a Samuel Smith's brewery pub, selling 'Taddy Ales'. Hunslet had a railway station for passengers which was located on Hillidge Road. To the left in this view was Bedal Place, with Bedford Row to the right. The shop was a newsagents busines run by J. Stanway. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
On the left is Cross Longley Street, a woman is at the door of number 2, 4 is to the left. The house with the shop window front is number 218 Jack Lane, next right is 216, listed as home of George Ward. The yard on the right also belonged to George Ward who was a haulage contractor. It had its own petrol supply, the pumps can be seen. Pictured in June 1964

4. Beeston in 1964

On the left is Cross Longley Street, a woman is at the door of number 2, 4 is to the left. The house with the shop window front is number 218 Jack Lane, next right is 216, listed as home of George Ward. The yard on the right also belonged to George Ward who was a haulage contractor. It had its own petrol supply, the pumps can be seen. Pictured in June 1964 Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Galway Terrace from the junction with Galway Street. Far left is a sign for Galway Fisheries and a hand points to number 1, where fried fish had been sold from these premises for many years. A John Harris was a fried fish dealer here as far back as 1899 as listed in Robinson's directory. Pictured in June 1964.

5. Beeston in 1964

Galway Terrace from the junction with Galway Street. Far left is a sign for Galway Fisheries and a hand points to number 1, where fried fish had been sold from these premises for many years. A John Harris was a fried fish dealer here as far back as 1899 as listed in Robinson's directory. Pictured in June 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
he shop on the corner of Cross Galway Terrace and Galway Terrace is Galway Stores run by E.A. Ward. The premises occupy number 2 Cross Galway Terrace and 27 Galway Terrace. Numbers 29 and 31 can be seen on the right. On the left of the photograph is J.T. Barker and Sons Ltd. brass founders and fisheries, the address being Hunslet Hall Road. Pictured in June 1964.

6. Beeston in 1964

he shop on the corner of Cross Galway Terrace and Galway Terrace is Galway Stores run by E.A. Ward. The premises occupy number 2 Cross Galway Terrace and 27 Galway Terrace. Numbers 29 and 31 can be seen on the right. On the left of the photograph is J.T. Barker and Sons Ltd. brass founders and fisheries, the address being Hunslet Hall Road. Pictured in June 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PubsSchoolsBeestonLeeds