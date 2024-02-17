1. Beeston in 1964
Children gather at the gates of Bewerley Street School in June 1964 to pose for the camera. It was the first purpose built school in Leeds set up by the newly-elected School Board. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Beeston in 1964
Jack Lane in June 1964. On the left is Askern Street, the shop at the corner is 'Iris', a ladies hairdressers. Next is a barbers shop. Moving on is a double fronted business, Alan's Bargain Stores. The next street is Purchon Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Beeston in 1964
The Station Hotel, a Samuel Smith's brewery pub, selling 'Taddy Ales'. Hunslet had a railway station for passengers which was located on Hillidge Road. To the left in this view was Bedal Place, with Bedford Row to the right. The shop was a newsagents busines run by J. Stanway. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Beeston in 1964
On the left is Cross Longley Street, a woman is at the door of number 2, 4 is to the left. The house with the shop window front is number 218 Jack Lane, next right is 216, listed as home of George Ward. The yard on the right also belonged to George Ward who was a haulage contractor. It had its own petrol supply, the pumps can be seen. Pictured in June 1964 Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Beeston in 1964
Galway Terrace from the junction with Galway Street. Far left is a sign for Galway Fisheries and a hand points to number 1, where fried fish had been sold from these premises for many years. A John Harris was a fried fish dealer here as far back as 1899 as listed in Robinson's directory. Pictured in June 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Beeston in 1964
he shop on the corner of Cross Galway Terrace and Galway Terrace is Galway Stores run by E.A. Ward. The premises occupy number 2 Cross Galway Terrace and 27 Galway Terrace. Numbers 29 and 31 can be seen on the right. On the left of the photograph is J.T. Barker and Sons Ltd. brass founders and fisheries, the address being Hunslet Hall Road. Pictured in June 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service