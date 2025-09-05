20 splendiferous photos take you back to Seacroft in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

These splendiferous photos showcase a decade in the life of Seacroft and its residents.

These splendiferous photos showcase a decade in the life of Seacroft and its residents.

They focus on life in LS14 during the 1970s and reveal a community looking to the future while at the same time stuck in the past. The photos, all plucked from the YEP archive, showcase local landmarks and familiar faces as well as highlight the changing face of the suburb over the course of the decade.

Ernie Wise opened the Coral Bingo Hall at Seacroft in August 1979 but found himself upstaged by 65-year-old Amy Larkin.

1. Seacroft in the 1970s

Ernie Wise opened the Coral Bingo Hall at Seacroft in August 1979 but found himself upstaged by 65-year-old Amy Larkin.

The games room at Seacroft W.M.C. pictured in June 1970.

2. Seacroft in the 1970s

The games room at Seacroft W.M.C. pictured in June 1970.

Seacroft Shopping Centre pictured in November 1979.

3. Seacroft in the 1970s

Seacroft Shopping Centre pictured in November 1979.

The Rector of Seacroft, the Reverend Arthur Thomas pictured after his wedding with bride Susan Johnson, a teacher, in January 1971.

4. Seacroft in the 1970s

The Rector of Seacroft, the Reverend Arthur Thomas pictured after his wedding with bride Susan Johnson, a teacher, in January 1971.

The market inside Seacroft Shopping Centre in November 1971.

5. Seacroft in the 1970s

The market inside Seacroft Shopping Centre in November 1971.

The 'mad mile' on York Road pictured in May 1972. Looking from Sutton Approach towards Seacroft.

6. Seacroft in the 1970s

The 'mad mile' on York Road pictured in May 1972. Looking from Sutton Approach towards Seacroft.

