Leeds in the 1960s: 15 sensational snaps take you back to Seacroft

These sensational snaps showcase life around super Seacroft in the 1960s.

It was a decade which saw the suburb change beyond recognition thanks to Seacroft Civic Centre - the first large scale shopping and civic centre development serving a large area to the outskirts of the city. It was built on a 10 acre site, with access from the Ring Road, to attract people from Horsforth, Alwoodley, Moortown and Lawnswood. The surrounding villages of Barwick, Thorner, Garforth and East Keswick were also within easy reach. The centre was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II . These wonderful photos provide a snapshot of life in the community. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 15 photos take you back to Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Queen's Court in the middle of Seacroft shopping centre circa 1967. The Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society supermarket is on the left followed by F.W. Woolworth & Co. Ltd. On the right, the Sovereign public house is on the ground floor of Sovereign House. In the centre is a tall signpost featuring a digital clock. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Seacroft Civic Centre pictured in Jukly 1964. It was planned to include the following facilities in the development: 71 shops, 60 maisonettes, 4 large stores, office blocks, banks, restaurants, estate office and pub. Also sites for a library, bowling alley, health centre, market and two underground car-parks. The centre was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, October 22, 1965. | YPN Photo: YPN

The new Seacroft Library after its completion in 1964. The building is constructed on a single storey with a flat roof and large floor-to-ceiling windows for maximum light. It was built as part of the Seacroft Civic Centre development and is located on Seacroft Crescent. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Seacroft Crescent running up on the left with Brooklands Avenue leading off to the right. Seacroft Branch Library is beyond Brooklands Avenue followed by the Civic Youth Club. The shopping centre is on the left. Pictured circa 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Windmill Fish Restaurant and Crown House in Seacroft town centre pictured circa 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Crown Motors petrol station and garage on Barwick Road pictured in December 1965. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

