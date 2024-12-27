1 . Seacroft in the 1960s

Queen's Court in the middle of Seacroft shopping centre circa 1967. The Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society supermarket is on the left followed by F.W. Woolworth & Co. Ltd. On the right, the Sovereign public house is on the ground floor of Sovereign House. In the centre is a tall signpost featuring a digital clock. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net