It was a decade which saw the suburb change beyond recognition thanks to Seacroft Civic Centre - the first large scale shopping and civic centre development serving a large area to the outskirts of the city. It was built on a 10 acre site, with access from the Ring Road, to attract people from Horsforth, Alwoodley, Moortown and Lawnswood. The surrounding villages of Barwick, Thorner, Garforth and East Keswick were also within easy reach. The centre was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II . These wonderful photos provide a snapshot of life in the community. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Leeds in the 1960s: 15 sensational snaps take you back to Seacroft
These sensational snaps showcase life around super Seacroft in the 1960s.
