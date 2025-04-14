They turn back the clock to 1980 and showcase the daily grind of life around the city as well as highlighting the stories making the news headlines during the 12 months. City centre landmarks and shops are featured as well as memories from the suburbs with Meanwood, Oakwood, Armley and Halton among those in focus. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Shops on the east side of Briggate pictured in November 1980. They include Fingernail Elegance, Manicurist, Economic Carpet Co. Ltd. and Sang Sang Chinese restaurant with Peppino, gents' hair stylist, above. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
A view showing the City Art Gallery during the construction of the Henry Moore Sculpture Gallery extension in November 1980. Scaffolding surrounds the premises and various building materials can be seen. The Town Hall is visible in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Meanwood
The end of an era as demolition workmen remove the remains of the ballroom of the Capital in January 1980 . | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Leeds city centre
Firemen tackle a blaze at Waring and Guillow in January 1980. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Oakwood
A BBC film crew clambered into a skip piled high with waste paper to the amazement of shoppers at Safeways in January 1980. The crew were filming the monthly waste paper collection in the car park for a BBC Horizon documentary. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Armley
The site of The Hopes on Stanningley Road expose a new view of Gotts Park in January 1980. | YPN Photo: YPN
